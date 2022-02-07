After two days of snow delays, the Noblesville Girls Swimming and Diving Sectional got underway Saturday with the preliminary round of swimming events and the full diving competition.
In individual swimming events, Kokomo Tribune-area swimmers took a dozen spots in today’s championship finals, and 33 more spots in the consolation finals. The top eight swimmers in each event in the preliminary round advance to the championship finals and the next eight to the consolation finals. Today’s sectional finals begin at 5:30 p.m. at Noblesville.
For Kokomo, Aubrey Simmons had the top local qualifying spots, taking second in the 100-yard butterfly (:57.91) and second in the 100 backstroke (:56.64). The Katfish freshman re-set her own school records in those events.
Also for the Katfish, Macee Reckard was fourth in the 200 free (1:56.78) and fifth in the 500 free (5:20.13), and Milla Hawkins was eighth in the 50 free (:25.71).
“Overall, I was very happy with how we swam and competed,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “The meet was pushed back two days due to the weather but the girls took it in stride and didn’t let it affect their performances. We can’t wait until the finals.”
Taking consolation finals sports for the Kats were: Paige Wilson (16th, 200 free); Hawkins (10th, 100 free); and Emily Lucas (16th, 100 breaststroke).
For Northwestern, Jaylyn Harrison was third in the 50 free (:24.23) and third in the 100 free (:53.16), and Catherine Bath was fourth in the 500 free (5:25.33) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:14.85).
NW coach Donita Walters was impressed with Harrison’s times in the sprints. The two-time state finalist was 18 100ths away from the state cut time in the 50 free and 6 tenths off the state cut time in the 100 free.
“I feel like this was her best prelims she’s had in four years of high school,” Walters said. “She was super focused. She’ll be in the hunt [for state spots] for sure.”
Advancing to the consolation finals for the Tigers were: Hannah Moore (14th, 200 free and 14th, 500 free); Ashley Ream (13th, 200 IM and 10th, 100 breaststroke); Aubrie Sparling (16th, 200 IM); Bethany Loveless (5th, 100 butterfly); and Kat Grube (16th, 100 butterfly).
“The snowmageddon taper of 2022 left us — I’m sure every coach — a little uneasy. We swam exceptionally well with almost all personal-best times,” Walters said, noting a host of exciting swims and athletes nosing their way into Monday’s action.
“It’s an exciting meet. The energy is very positive. It’s just a ton of fun and our goal obviously is to get more swims and to head to Indy [for the state meet] in a few more days.”
For Tipton, Abigail Hoover was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.97) and Sophia Walker was sixth (1:09.22), and Ashlyn Vehikite was sixth in the 100 free (:55.7). Hoover’s third place is the highest spot a Tipton swimmer has taken out of the preliminary round at this sectional.
In the consolation finals for the Blue Devils are: Lilli Tragesser (15th, 200 free and 13th, 100 butterfly); Abigail Hoover (ninth, 200 IM); Walker (10th, 200 IM); Vehikite (11th, 50 free); and Julianna Hoover (13th, 100 backstroke).
Western has 10 entries in the consolation finals: Anna Moore (11th in 200 free and 13th in 500 free); Olivia Shoemaker (14th in 200 IM and 13th in 100 breaststroke); Autumn Harsh (15th in 200 IM and 15th in 100 breaststroke); Chase Hayes (15th in 50 free and 16th in 100 free); and Genesis Everling (14th in 100 free and 14th in 100 backstroke).
“In spite of it all, we had some pretty nice swims,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “You could definitely tell it had been awhile since people had been in the water, but people who had a reasonable chance of getting through without having to do something amazing all got through to [today]. That’s kind of what prelims are all about, swim to stay alive, and that’s what we did.”
Making the consolation finals for Maconaquah were: Antonia Dornich (16th, 50 free); Kaylinn Teegardin (11th, 100 butterfly and 12th, 100 backstroke); Hannah Montgomery (16th, 500 free); and Abby Heath (14th, 100 breaststroke).
“Overall the girls swam well considering not being able to swim for a few days,” Mac coach Janet McManus said. “I am so proud of how well they swam given the situation. They truly showed up and gave their best efforts.”
Eastern is represented in the consolation finals by Ava Kantz (15th, 500 free) and Lola Williams (15th, 100 backstroke).
“Tough night at prelims,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We had four days out of the water due to snow, and that always makes it tough. We were able to make the championship finals in the 200 medley relay and had two swimmers make the consolation finals in their individual events.”
In relay events, the top eight teams advance to the championship finals and the next two make up the consolation finals. Tipton qualified fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:57.1) with Northwestern fifth (2:05.69), Maconaquah sixth (2:08.15), Eastern seventh (2:11.23) and Western 10th (2:20.91).
In the 200 free relay, Kokomo took the second qualifying spot with a time of 1:42.36. Northwestern was fifth (1:44.61), Tipton sixth (1:45.03) and Western eighth (1:47.56). In the 400 free relay, Kokomo was third (3:47.7), Northwestern fourth (3:48.7), Western seventh (4:05.24) and Maconaquah eighth (4:11.92).
The diving program took place Saturday with the top four advancing to the regional round. Eastern’s Leah Jordan just missed out on the last advancing spot taking fifth with a score of 312.8. Tipton’s Samantha Morris was sixth (300.9), Maconaquah’s Brionna Jernagan was eighth (270.45), Tipton’s Amelia London was ninth (263.25), Western’s Madisyn Connolly was 12th (231.95), and Northwestern’s Addison Sparling was 14th (221.55).
