Northwestern swimmer Jaylyn Harrison is enjoying her junior season in the pool more than her sophomore campaign. The biggest difference is a change in mentality.
“One of my goals for this season wasn’t necessarily to go to state, it was more to have fun and relax because last year I was pretty stressed out the whole season,” Harrison said. “So that was my main focus this season — just have fun and see where it goes.”
Where it’s going is to the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis and the state meet.
Harrison previously made the state meet as a freshman, then missed out as a sophomore. Not putting so much pressure on meeting particular expectations yielded more fun, and better results.
“I think I perform better relaxed and not overthinking everything,” Harrison said.
Harrison qualified for this weekend’s IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving Championship in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle after posting strong times last Saturday at the Carmel Sectional. The state meet opens Friday with two sessions. Harrison will swim in the noon preliminaries. The second session begins at 5:30 p.m. Once those sessions are complete, the fastest 16 swimmers advance to Saturday’s championship and consolation finals at 3:30 p.m.
Harrison took fourth at the Carmel Sectional in the 50 free in :24.32, and was also fourth in the 100 free in :52.93.
Carmel is by far the toughest of the state’s 20 sectionals to advance through because the route is clogged by an array of standouts from 34-time defending state champion Carmel. Sectional champs qualify for state automatically, as do those who meet the state cut time. After that, the field of 32 in each event is filled out by the best times from around the state.
Harrison’s times were fourth in a powerhouse sectional, but so strong she earned state spots in both sprints. She’s seeded 19th in the 100 free and 24th in the 50 free.
She had an idea she had a good chance to make state in the 100 when she finished that race, but wasn’t so sure of the 50 free. Either way, she had to wait and see how other times rolled in from around the state. The sectional finals were Saturday and she learned for sure she’d made state in two events on Sunday.
“It was not very fun to wait,” Harrison said. “It was not very enjoyable, but coach Donita [Walters] kind of did the stats herself and figured out that I was coming back, so I kind of knew before it was officially announced.”
For virtually every program and many athletes this season, COVID-19 has been a roadblock. Harrison was quarantined during the recent Hoosier Conference meet and as a result missed a chance to face strong competition that would push her to bring out her best. But despite that she found the speed she needed at the sectional.
“I’m not surprised at all because it’s been there, we just haven’t had an opportunity to see it in a race,” said Walters, who has coached Harrison since the Tiger was very young. “She doesn’t surprise me because she’s incredibly talented. I honestly don’t think she recognizes how incredibly talented she is.”
Harrison likes the exacting disciplines of sprints best. She gets impatient with training for distances and feels most at ease with the all-out burst of the freestyle sprints. When she made state as a freshman, it was in the 50. She was 20th in the 2019 state meet in a time of :24.24. Since that season, she’s progressed enough in the 100 that it’s now her best event.
She said that in the 50 free “you have to have the turns perfect, and the start perfect, and I think sometimes I overthink it, but the 100 is a more relaxed race and I swim it without thinking so much, and I think that’s why it’s become my better race.”
Again, mentality has helped her hone her performances to get back to state.
“I think this season, her mindset has been much improved, and mental toughness and those kind of skills,” Walters said. “A sprinter, they’re a unique bunch because they’ve got to be spot on 100% of the time for 100% of the race. That was something we focused on at the end of last season. I think the mental toughness is a big component of the success this year.
“She’s independently focused. She doesn’t have to have me keeping my thumb on her. She does this on her own.”
The 2019 meet was a new experience in part, but the swimming and competition were familiar. The thing that made the biggest impression was what happened back home at Northwestern.
“Honestly [what stands out most is] probably my school, the support that I got from everyone — teachers, my teammates, the kids I got to school with,” Harrison said. “Everyone was super encouraging. That was probably the best part of the whole experience.”
With one state meet already under her belt, she’ll have a greater level of comfort going into Friday’s action this year, and will get to race against familiar faces.
“I’ve actually been swimming with the Carmel girls since I was about 8 years old because I did club with them. They’re all my friends and they’re all really good,” Harrison said. Carmel swimmers took 1-2-3 in the sprints at the sectional.
“Going into [the state meet] the mindset is that they’re fast, so my goal is to live up to their standards and try to be as fast as them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.