Maria Oliveira’s initial foray into being an exchange student showed promise right off the bat.
“I signed up with an exchange program. I had to write about myself on a form that they would send to the United States so my host family would choose me,” the senior from Brazil said of the process last summer.
Included in the bio Oliveira wrote was information about her tennis career.
The Flanary family saw Oliveira’s bio and there was an instant talking point. Shawn Flanary formerly coached Kokomo’s boys tennis team and is active in Howard County’s tennis scene.
“When we first contacted each other … he was talking about [how] his family is involved in tennis and he really liked the sport, and his kids also did it,” Oliveira said. “And that was something I really wanted to do here because my focus in Brazil was tennis. I was happy that my family liked it a lot.”
The Flanary family and Oliveira clicked and it was set. She would spend her senior year as an exchange student at Eastern.
Once she arrived in Howard County, her tennis game was immediately on display. Before settling in with her host family, Flanary took her to the Howard County Tournament, which was playing that day, at the KHS courts.
“I was at the Howard County tourney that they run in the summer and Shawn Flanary brought her by Kokomo High School,” Eastern girls tennis coach Pat Rice recalled. “She went out and hit some. That was the day she had arrived.
“She was wearing a dress because she just got off the airplane. She went out and hit with Judson Quinn, Western’s coach. He told me, ‘She’s pretty good.’”
Once the boys practice season started in the fall, Rice got an idea what kind of player had joined the Comets.
“She helped manage the boys team and that’s when I knew, yeah, I’ve got a pretty good player,” he said.
Twenty-four opponents learned that first hand this season. Oliveira went 24-1 as the Eastern girls tennis team’s No. 1 singles player, reaching the individual regional final before bowing out with her first loss of the season.
“I am so incredibly proud of Maria for [an] amazing season; how blessed to get to coach such an amazing talent,” Rice said at the conclusion of Oliveira’s season. “I believe she is the best 1 singles player that’s ever played for me, and that’s saying quite a bit with the group I have been fortunate enough to have.”
He discussed Oliveira’s strengths.
“I’ve never coached a girl like this,” Rice said. “She had it all. She had the power game, she had the finesse game, she had movement, big server, and she knew how to work a point. I think that’s one of the most impressive things is she knows how to work a point well.”
Oliveira was born in Colorado but her family moved to Brazil shortly before she was 5 years old. She grew up in Fortaleza, a city of more than 2 million on Brazil’s northeast coast. Oliveira’s mom got her involved in tennis after the move to Brazil. Tennis and sports in general are structured differently in different countries, and in Brazil, she had to search out playing opportunities.
“In Brazil, at least in my state [Ceara], tennis was not important,” she said. “I was the only one with my age that used to play, so if I wanted to do tournaments in my state, I would most definitely enroll myself in adult tournaments, playing with 20- to 40-year-old ladies. Then when I started winning those, I started going to men’s adult competition.
“Our school [in Brazil] doesn’t have tennis. I used to play by myself on a club. I never had a team before I came to the United States. It’s really nice to have people cheering for you.”
Operating from the top singles position, Oliveira helped the Comets go 14-4 this season.
“I think what I enjoyed most was when the whole team was winning together,” Oliveira said. “I think my best memory from that was when we won all the conference matches. It was very nice.”
The Comets won all five positions at the Hoosier Heartland Conference tourney on May 7 with Oliveira, Molly Farkas and Kennedy Horner winning the singles spots, and the teams of Alivia Salkie and Kate Salkie, and Madi Guinn and Adalyn Downing winning the doubles titles.
She said Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are her favorite players to watch. Growing up, Oliveira played almost exclusively on clay courts with just one tournament a year on hard courts. She adjusted quickly once she started playing matches around Indiana and liked the chance to play with a school team.
Now that her senior season has ended, she already has a new destination, a few miles away. Oliveira is headed to IU Kokomo to study and play tennis for the Cougars. During the school year, she decided she wanted to pursue playing in college and asked Flanary for help in finding a school. The situation worked out and she gets to continue her tennis career while going to college near where she wrapped up high school.
“I feel like it was a great opportunity for me because I feel in Brazil, I would not have been able to have anything involved in tennis in my life, just because it’s not a big thing there,” Oliveira said. “It’s not important like soccer or volleyball. If you don’t play those two sports, it’s not really important for colleges. So being here is really cool that I can have the experience of taking tennis with me to my college years and continue playing.”
