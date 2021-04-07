Northwestern’s girls tennis team dominated local competition in 2016-19, going undefeated in the regular season all four years and winning the Kokomo Sectional all four years. They finished as regional runners-up to state superpower Carmel in 2018 and ‘19.
With a veteran lineup, the Tigers looked ready for more success in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the season to be canceled.
Now, the Tigers are ushering in a new season with a roster full of varsity newcomers.
Meanwhile, Northwestern’s challengers like Western and Eastern are building around at least some experience. Western returns junior Eliza Lutgen to singles and senior Emma Moore to doubles and Eastern is led by senior Addison Ream, who had a 19-3 record between singles and doubles in 2019.
For all the teams, the big picture is clear.
“First and foremost, to enjoy every moment,” Eastern coach Pat Rice said. “Definitely learned [last year] never take anything for granted. It’s just great being back on the court.”
The following are capsule looks at the Howard County teams.
EASTERN
The Comets won a school-record 20 matches in 2019, finishing 20-2 with both losses coming to Northwestern. They went 19-2 in 2018 with both losses to the Tigers.
Coach Pat Rice will build around Ream and fellow senior Ella Flanary.
“It all starts with Addison Ream for us,” he said. “This will be her third year and would have been fourth straight year on the varsity had we had a season last year. In her 2019 season, she started the year at 3 singles and went 5-2 before moving to 2 doubles and going 14-1 for a season total of 19-3. She is our leader this year. She has put in so much time in the offseason working on her game. I am excited to see it pay off.
“Ella Flanary split time at 3 singles and 2 doubles [in 2019], going 11-7. She really came on toward the end of the year at the 3 singles spot and has looked really good early in practice.”
Ream is penciled in at No. 1 singles, but No. 1 doubles is also a possibility. The rest of the positions are undecided.
Senior Loralei Evans, who led Eastern’s volleyball team to a sectional title in the fall, is new to the team and Rice sees her filling one of the spots.
“Last season would have been her first year playing,” Rice said. “We are really excited for how well she has picked up the sport. I originally was looking at her as a doubles player, but she has shown singles might not be out of the question as she has excelled in challenge matches.”
Rice is considering juniors Alivia Salkie, Kate Salkie, Claire Hubbard and Kate Harrison, sophomore Madi Guinn and freshman Kennedy Horner for positions as well.
“We had several girls on that [2019] JV team that worked hard in the offseason and were looking forward to stepping up and making the jump to varsity last year but didn’t get that opportunity. Really proud of how they have stuck with it and kept putting the work in to be ready for the 2021 season,” Rice said.
Eastern has won four straight Hoosier Heartland Conference titles. Rice’s goals include extending that streak and challenging for the sectional title.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats’ 26-player roster includes four players from their 2019 lineup. Senior Olivia Persons played No. 2 singles, junior Olivia Hemmerich played No. 3 singles and juniors Chloe McClain and Leah Schliesmann played No. 2 doubles. Kokomo had a 2-14 record in 2019.
Senior Molly Mavrick has limited varsity experience. New to the team are senior Olivia Hicks, junior Kelly Stage, sophomore Ava Cothern and freshmen Ellen Callane and Allie Cothern.
“We are still working on establishing our lineup, but Persons, Hemmerich and Callane will probably play singles while the rest fill doubles spots,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
Kokomo hopes to develop into a contender.
“We play some really tough competition throughout the season,” Sarah Hemmerich said. “We would like to make the top three on our side of the NCC and contend for the sectional.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers’ all-new lineup is led by sophomore McKenna Layden at No. 1 singles. She replaces her sister, Madison, who compiled a 56-6 record while playing No. 1 in 2017-19.
The roster also includes seniors Jenna Jones and Mary Babcock, junior Kat Grube, sophomores Avery Rooze, Emily Goltz, Molly Lovelace and Lauren Lesko and freshman Anna Grube.
Kat Grube, Rooze and Goltz are singles candidates. Kat Grube played No. 1 singles for the JV team in 2019.
“We expect with such a young team for the lineup to be pretty fluid, especially early on as we see who is capable of winning matches,” Kathie Layden said.
Kathie Layden is excited to see how the team takes shape.
“This is a young group of athletes, most play at least one other sport and they will continue to get better as the season progresses,” she said. “We will not be the same team in the end of May that we are right now. At this point we are anxious to play some matches and compete.”
TAYLOR
Winless in 2019, the Titans are battling low numbers.
“It has been rough picking up from where we left off two seasons ago,” coach Marcia Marler said.
The Titans likely will start the season with senior Mindy Peterson at No. 1 singles, senior Alexis Marini at No. 2 singles and junior Allison Shields at No. 3 singles. All three are returning players from 2019.
The Titans also return senior Mattie Hensley and junior Cree Anders. Freshman Makia Hilton is new to the team.
“My hopes are to have a full team with all girls stepping it up in every practice,” Marler said. “Our numbers are small at Taylor High School, but I feel we could have a great program if the commitment and determination were stronger.”
WESTERN
The Panthers went 6-9 in 2019. Their 21-player roster includes two key holdovers from that team: Lutgen, who posted a 10-8 record at No. 2 singles, and Moore, who won six matches at No. 1 doubles.
Juniors Chloe Schmidt and Sydney Jansen are moving into varsity roles and freshman Macie Lockwood is penciled into a spot as well. Sophomore Sophia Moreno, and freshmen Lili Hess and Elizabeth Mercer also are in the mix.
Coach Judson Quinn is going with Lutgen at No. 1 singles to start the season.
“She’s had tournament success over the past two offseasons, taking home several tournament championships for her age group,” he said.
From there, Quinn is looking at Schmidt and Lockwood for the other singles positions and Moore and Jansen leading the doubles candidates.
“I had two goals for our season — conference [and] sectional success and to continue building a culture that we’re proud of,” Quinn said. “We play in a competitive conference and competitive sectional. If we play hard, then we should improve on our 2019 season.
“I also am looking forward to see this group of girls continue cheering for each other while their on the court and keep pushing each other to improve.”
