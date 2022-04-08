From 2016-19, Northwestern’s girls tennis teams went undefeated in the regular season and won the Kokomo Sectional each year.
COVID paused that streak in 2020 as the season was canceled.
No problem, the Tigers came back in 2021 and picked up where they left off — with an all-new lineup. The Tigers continued their unbeaten and sectional streaks. They finished 13-1 after falling to state superpower Carmel in a regional semifinal match.
The Tigers are 76-5 over the last five seasons. They’ll look to build on the amazing run in the new season.
“Last year, we had an entire team that had absolutely no varsity experience,” coach Kathie Layden said, “and the great thing about this season, as far as experience goes, we return the entire squad except our 1 doubles team. The girls are definitely more confident in themselves going into this year, I would say, after having a year now under their belt.”
Northwestern’s singles lineup is rock solid with junior McKenna Layden at No. 1, senior Kat Grube at No. 2 and junior Avery Rooze at No. 3. McKenna Layden went 14-4 at No. 1 last season, Grube was 14-4 at No. 2 and Rooze was 15-3.
Junior Emily Goltz and sophomore Anna Grube are back as a doubles team. They put together an outstanding season at No. 2 in 2021, going 18-1 and winning the Hoosier Conference title. They are moving to No. 1 doubles for 2022.
Freshman Berkley Wray is penciled in at No. 2 doubles with juniors Lauren Lesko and Megan Shank likely splitting time as Wray’s partner.
“With the return of almost the entire lineup, we are definitely ahead of the curve this season lineup-wise,” Kathie Layden said.
“We have the same goals this season — be competitive in every match, win conference and win sectionals,” she added.
The following are looks at Howard County’s other teams.
WESTERN
The Panthers had a memorable 2021 season. They opened with 10 straight wins on their way to a 15-3 record, which set a program record for wins in a season.
Coach Judson Quinn is eager to see if his squad is able to build on the success. He returns his singles lineup intact and also brings back a pair of doubles players.
“We return four players who have played a lot throughout the offseason and I know they’re ready to get out there and have some fun,” he said. “We return a really strong JV squad as well, so I know that the new varsity players will slide into those spots and be ready to compete.”
The singles players are seniors Eliza Lutgen and Chloe Schmidt and sophomore Macie Lockwood. Lutgen posted a 13-8 record at No. 1, Schmidt was 19-2 at No. 2 and Lockwood was 16-5 at No. 3.
“Eliza is a great all-around player who played really well at the 1 singles spot last year. We’re excited for another strong season from her,” Quinn said. “Chloe won the Hoosier Conference 2 singles championship last year and has improved many different parts of her game this offseason. Macie has improved leaps and bounds from her freshman year. She’s had a lot of growth and will be another strong point for us.”
Senior Sydney Jansen and junior Sophia Moreno are the returning doubles players. Jansen was part of a 16-6 team at No. 1 and Moreno was part of a 16-4 team at No. 2. Quinn is looking for Jansen to step into a leadership role.
“Eliza, Chloe, and Macie made up a strong singles lineup while Sydney and Sophia played well in the doubles spots last year. We’ll start there and see how we’re playing to start the season,” Quinn said. “We have a ton of depth at the lower varsity level. So as the year goes on, I wouldn’t be surprised to see different doubles combinations.”
Juniors Chioma Ozoigbo and Natalie Nutt, sophomore Lili Hess and freshman Sydney Ousley are among the candidates for the open doubles spots.
Come late May, the Panthers will look to challenge for their first sectional title — but that is not Quinn’s focus.
“From day one of the season, our goals have been to: be competitive and focused in practice; get the fundamentals down; be good teammates to each other; and improve every day. If we can succeed at those small things, then the wins will follow,” he said.
Western beat Cass 3-2 Wednesday. Lutgen, Schmidt and Lockwood swept the singles points.
EASTERN
The Comets went 12-6 last season with an inexperienced lineup.
They head into the new season with a nice mix of four returning players and a promising newcomer.
The returning players are seniors Kate Salkie and Alivia Salkie, junior Madi Guinn and sophomore Kennedy Horner. Kate Salkie was part of a No. 1 doubles team that went 11-5, Alivia Salkie and Guinn teamed for a 10-5 record at No. 2 doubles and Horner went 8-3 at No. 3 singles.
Foreign exchange student Maria Oliveria is the newcomer.
Junior Molly Farkas is moving into the varsity lineup and Rice said junior Claire Hapner, sophomore Emily Princell and freshmen Elle Hamilton and Lainey Roberts also are in the mix for possible time.
“I do not have a lineup yet, but I can tell you Maria will be at 1 singles,” coach Pat Rice said. “We have a lot of good mixes and I have a few ideas in my head, but none I am ready to truly roll the dice with. The way we start the season and the way we finish will be drastically different as we are dealing with some girls who need practices before being able to play.”
Rice said Oliveria “will be one of the strongest 1 singles players I have had.”
Overall, Rice has 22 players on the team.
“Our goals are pretty much the same,” he said. “We have definitely heard some chatter that we are ‘down’ or ‘not a contender’ and that is definitely fueling this team.”
Rice pointed to continuing the Comets’ dominance in the Hoosier Heartland Conference as one goal. From there, he hopes the Comets can make some noise in the sectional.
“We know it’s going to be tough as Northwestern is still the favorite and Western will be strong, but we’re excited to get out there and play and give it a go,” he said. “I really like this team have really enjoyed working with them ready to see how we do in live matches.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats took a nice step forward in their rebuilding last season by going 8-8.
“We currently have 28 girls on the team, only seven of which earned varsity letters last year,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said. “We have a good core group of returning players as well as several brand-new tennis players.”
The Kats’ lineup took an unexpected hit when senior Olivia Hemmerich suffered a knee injury in basketball. She played No. 1 singles last season, but is doubtful to return in time to play this spring.
Kokomo’s returning players are sophomore Ellen Callane, senior Leah Schliesmann and junior Ava Cothern. Callane played No. 2 singles and Schliesmann and Cothern formed the No. 2 doubles team. Senior Kelly Stage and sophomores Allie Cothern and Mia Federspill also saw some varsity time.
Sarah Hemmerich pointed to senior Mariana De La Gala, juniors Vivian Ferrusca and Regan Kimbler, and freshmen Raigan Heflin and Aviannah Pollard as newcomers contending for spots in the lineup.
Heflin, Callane, Federspill and Ferrusca are likely singles players. Some combinations of Ava Cothern, Allie Cothern, Schliesmann, De La Gala, Kimbler and Pollard will form the doubles teams.
“We made great progress last year, moving up to finish third in the [North Central Conference]. We are looking to repeat that finish and compete in the sectional,” Sarah Hemmerich said.
Kokomo took the court against Cass on Thursday for the Kats’ opener, but the match was suspended because of the conditions.
TAYLOR
The Titans return just one player, sophomore Makia Hilton, from last season.
“The Titans are a young, inexperienced team this year,” coach Conner Leicht said. “We have been working hard on fundamental tennis. It is fun to see their enthusiasm, and they work hard. They come to work every day. They are eager to begin their season.”
Foreign-exchange student Lina Heinemann and freshmen Bella Dougan, Krys Peters, Elizabeth Moody, Alexis DeBard, McKenzie Reed and Aliza McPherson are new to the team.
Leicht sees Heinemann and Hilton as locks for singles spots with Hilton having singles experience from last season. The rest of the lineup is undecided.
“With inexperience, the goals to this season are to build fundamental tennis and get more competitive as the season goes on,” Leicht said. “We want to use every experience and situation as a learning experience to improve our game.”
