Northwestern’s girls tennis team owns six straight Kokomo Sectional titles. The Tigers have a ridiculously good 93-7 record over that stretch with all but one of the losses coming in regional play.
Quite simply, the Tigers rule the local landscape, and they have the pieces to continue that dominance in 2023.
“We return seven girls who lettered last year with five of them being seniors,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “McKenna [Layden], Avery [Rooze] and Emily [Goltz] have been playing varsity their entire high school career.”
McKenna Layden returns for her third season at No. 1 singles. She posted a 17-4 record and won the Hoosier Conference No. 1 singles title last season. Rooze played No. 3 singles and went 19-3 and Goltz played No. 1 doubles and went 20-3.
The Tigers (17-2 record in 2022) also return junior Anna Grube, who teamed with Goltz at No. 1 doubles, and seniors Lauren Lesko and Megan Shank and sophomore Berkley Wray. Lesko, Shank and Wray all contributed to the Tigers’ 19-4 No. 2 doubles team last season. Shank and Lesko also filled in at singles at times.
The Tigers’ lineup will look a little different as Kathie Layden has to replace Kat Grube, who played No. 2 singles for three seasons.
“It is safe to say that Layden and Rooze will return at singles and Goltz and Wray will return to doubles,” Kathie Layden said. “We are playing around with the others and trying to find the combinations that give us the best opportunity to win.”
Sophomores Mia Shoaff and Madison Shearer are pushing for spots. The 17-player roster also includes a few players who are new to the sport.
“I am excited for these girls to start playing matches,” Kathie Layden said. “We have a lot of multi-sport athletes so it’s always great to see how much they improve as the season progresses.”
Northwestern won the Hoosier Conference tournament for the first time last season. Kathie Layden pointed to repeating in the conference and winning another sectional as goals.
“We know competition is always tough, but we will strive to do our best to repeat as champions,” she said.
The following are looks at the other county teams.
KOKOMO
The Kats took a big step forward last season by posting a 13-8 record.
“We have 22 ladies on the team this year which includes seven varsity letter winners from last year. We are looking to improve upon last season’s record,” coach Sarah Hemmerich said.
Four of the letter winners return to their same positions — sophomore Raigan Heflin at No. 1 singles, junior Ellen Callane at No. 2 singles and senior Ava Cothern and junior Mia Federspill at No. 1 doubles.
Senior Regan Kimbler, junior Allie Cothern and sophomore Avi Pollard also are back and junior Helen Qiu, sophomore Sydney Colescott and freshman Claire Callane are mixing into roles.
Hemmerich plans to open the season with Claire Callane at No. 3 singles and Allie Cothern at No. 2 doubles. Kimbler, Pollard, Qiu and Colescott are all possibilities for the other No. 2 doubles spot.
“We feel we are stronger and more experienced than last year and want to compete for the NCC and sectional titles,” Hemmerich said. “Several of these ladies worked hard over the winter and we look forward to seeing the results from this work.”
WESTERN
The Panthers (13-5 last season) are building around the veteran core of seniors Sophia Moreno, Natalie Nutt and Chioma Ozogibo and juniors Macie Lockwood and Elizabeth Mercer.
Last season, Moreno had a 12-6 record at No. 1 doubles, Nutt and Ozogibo went 10-6 at No. 2 doubles and Lockwood went 12-6 at No. 3 singles. Mercer is back after not playing last spring. She teamed with Moreno at No. 2 doubles in 2021 and they went 17-4.
“Maice Lockwood will be our 1 singles player at the top of the lineup,” coach Judson Quinn said. “Natalie and Chioma ended last season with a great run and played some awesome tennis as a duo. They will look to pick up right where they left off.”
Quinn said Moreno and Mercer are a proven doubles team, but “time will tell” if they team again or if he uses them separately in the lineup.
Quinn also likes what he is seeing from seniors Hannah Cooper and Langley Good, juniors Lili Hess and Chanelle White and sophomore Sydney Ousley.
“It will be difficult to find the right combination because we have more than seven girls capable of playing varsity level tennis but lineups are limited to only seven varsity spots each match,” Quinn said.
The Panthers have 28 players total.
As for goals, Quinn pointed to remaining highly competitive in the Hoosier Conference, defending the Yorktown Invitational title, and playing the team’s best tennis and pushing the top teams in the sectional.
TAYLOR
The Titans have six full-time players and one player who is splitting time between tennis and golf.
Junior Makia Hilton and sophomores Bella Dougan, Alexis Debard and Mckenzi Reed are returning players.
“Makia played 2 singles last year and will be in the running for 1 or 2 singles again this year,” coach Conner Leicht said. “Bella Dougan played a mixture of 3 singles and 1 doubles. This year Bella will be making a push for 1 or 2 singles.
“Alexis played 3 singles and 1 doubles last year. Alexis will be rounding out our singles at 3. Mckenzi will be in a 1 doubles spot at the beginning of the season.”
Freshmen Morgan Debard, Ashley Gries and Ylanna Hilton round out the lineup. Leicht has Debard penciled in at No. 1 doubles and Gries and Hilton at No. 2 doubles.
“Our goals are to just get better everyday,” Leicht said. “With three of our returning players only playing one year, we are a super young team. They are eager to learn and a really fun group to be around.”
EASTERN
The Comets continued their run of strong play last season when they posted a 14-4 record.
Coach Pat Rice will need to reload his lineup this spring as his 22-player roster shows only three returning varsity players.
As such, seniors Molly Farkas and Madi Guinn and junior Emily Princell will move into key roles.
Farkas posted a 14-4 record between No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles last season. She won the Hoosier Heartland Conference’s No. 2 singles title.
“She will be playing somewhere in college,” Rice said. “She is such a versatile player. She has solid groundstrokes, and great hands at the net.”
Guinn went 8-8 between No. 3 singles and both doubles spots last season. She was part of the HHC-winning No. 2 doubles team. Princell split time between varsity and JV.
“We are excited to see what [Princell] can do this season as this will be the first time she will be playing healthy after offseason surgery,” Rice said.
Rice said freshmen Claire Wavra, Julia Salkie and Emma Budde are looking like strong contenders for varsity spots.
He also has senior Emma Gibson, junior Ada Merritt, sophomores Morgan Kaiser, Gracynn Anderson and Lainey Roberts and freshman Teagan Bedwell.
“I do not have any lineups in mind,” Rice said. “With the weather, it hasn’t been easy getting challenge matches in. I can tell you this team will be built around Molly Farkas, she will be playing either 1 singles or 1 doubles. The other six spots are wide open.”
Rice is excited to see how the team takes shape.
“Nobody in the area will be talking about us, but I think by midseason this will be a team that will be a contender,” he said. “We will be very young and inexperienced so I hope individually we just learn and get better all season. Team goals are always the same — have a winning season, win our conference, sweep individual conference tournament and be competitive in the sectionals.
“We are incredibly excited to open our new home courts and amazing new facility Thursday against Western.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.