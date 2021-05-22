Northwestern’s Emily Goltz serves as doubles partner Anna Grube waits in the front court during the Kokomo Sectional championship Friday. Goltz and Grube cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles to continue their unbeaten season and help the Tigers beat Western 3-2.
Western’s No. 1 doubles team of Emma Moore, back, and Sydney Jansen posted a 6-2, 6-0 win in the Kokomo Sectional final Friday. They will play in the doubles sectional next week.
Northwestern’s girls tennis team came into the season with an all-new lineup that included sophomore McKenna Layden at No. 1 singles and sophomore Avery Rooze at No. 3 singles. Layden had not played since the seventh grade while Rooze was new to the sport.
Additional youth came with the No. 2 doubles pairing of sophomore Emily Goltz and freshman Anna Grube.
Those three points delivered Friday in the Kokomo Sectional final as Northwestern beat Western for its fifth straight sectional title.
The Tigers previously won the sectional in 2016-19. The Tigers had a veteran team in place for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic took away their chance for a five-peat.
The new-look Tigers picked up the torch. First, the Tigers posted the program’s fifth straight undefeated regular season. That set the stage for the sectional where Northwestern beat Kokomo 4-1 in the opening round and beat Eastern 4-1 in the semifinal round before beating Western 3-2.
“These girls have really worked hard,” coach Kathie Layden said. “We knew coming in that sectionals would be tough. The draw was not necessarily in our favor, having to beat Eastern, Kokomo and Western, and we had just beaten Western [on May 12] and had a lot of close matches. I feel like for us to come out with this win is really special.”
The Tigers (13-0) quickly picked up the three points needed to win in Friday’s match as McKenna Layden won 6-0, 6-1, Rooze won 6-1, 6-2 and the unbeaten duo of Goltz and Grube continued their hot play with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
McKenna Layden improved to 14-3 and Rooze improved to 15-2.
“McKenna played middle school tennis in seventh grade, then eighth grade she played volleyball [both are fall sports in middle school], so she hadn’t played tennis for two years,” Kathie Layden said. “We were uncertain of how successful she’d be at No. 1 singles, playing everybody’s best player, but she’s beaten a lot of good players.
“Avery was the unknown coming into [the season] because she picked up the sport about a year ago. What a nice surprise when a program can get an athlete like Avery. She could play about any sport and be successful in it so for her to put in the kind of time into tennis was such a benefit for us ultimately as a team and for her individually at No. 3 singles. She’s had a great season.”
The doubles team of Goltz and Grube has wildly exceeded expectations. They are 18-0 after Friday’s win.
“I think for a freshman and a sophomore, both of them coming in without a varsity tennis season before ... they’ve really been fantastic,” Kathie Layden said. “Watching them play, you notice their hustle plays and their communication with each other. It’s important with doubles to find teams that gel together.”
Western’s points came at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Chloe Schmidt won 3-6, 7-5, 11-9 (super tiebreaker) at No. 2 singles and Anna Moore and Sydney Jansen won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
Moore and Jansen advance to play in next week’s doubles sectional. They are 16-4.
“At the start of the week, they lost to Tipton’s girls [to close the regular season], so that was one of their losses. On Thursday, they had another fight with Tipton’s girls and being able to flip that score is what enabled them to advance in the individual tournament,” Western coach Judson Quinn said. “I’m really proud of them to play their best tennis when it mattered the most.”
The Panthers closed with a 15-3 record, setting a school record for wins. Moore was the only senior in the varsity lineup.
“Not the most ideal end to the season,” Quinn said of the sectional loss, “but we were 6-9 two seasons ago, the last time we competed, so we flipped the script and beat countless teams that beat us two seasons ago. I think we made some positive strides in the year-to-year culture we have on the team. Hopefully we compete again at a high level next year.”
Northwestern, meanwhile, advances to play in the Kokomo Regional and will face powerhouse Carmel in Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Kathie Layden has enjoyed watching her young team grow over the course of the season.
“It just seemed like every match, every practice, the girls developed a lot more confidence,” she said. “Obviously playing against each other in practice helps a ton. They all work very hard and they’re just competitive kids. With tennis, half the battle is being competitive out there and just not giving up. At every spot, we’ve had situations where we’ve been down and we’ve fought back.”
The sectional title is Kathie Layden’s 10th at Northwestern, across three sports. In addition to five in tennis, she has four in girls basketball and one in volleyball. Her basketball success also includes two Class 3A state titles and a Class 4A state runner-up finish.
