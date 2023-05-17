Prior to 2016, Northwestern had won only two girls tennis sectionals all-time.
Flash forward to today: Northwestern is ready to chase its seventh straight sectional title in one of the most impressive stretches in Howard County sports history.
The Tigers won four straight sectionals in 2016-19. After the COVID shutdown took away the 2020 season, the Tigers extended their reign by winning in 2021 and ‘22.
Just like in all those years, the Tigers are the clear favorites to win the Kokomo Sectional this year following a dominant regular season. They went 12-0 which included victories against all five sectional opponents.
The Tigers’ 12-0 record pushes their combined record over the last seven seasons to 105-7 with all but one of those losses coming in regional matches.
The sectional opens today with two matches: Northwestern vs. Western (13-5), and Eastern (9-5) vs. Kokomo (13-5). Both matches are at 4 p.m. The semifinals are Thursday with the NW-Western winner facing Taylor and the Eastern-Kokomo winner facing Tipton. The championship is Friday.
Northwestern returned the bulk of its squad from last season. That experience has shown as the Tigers are strong throughout the lineup. McKenna Layden fronts the lineup at No. 1 singles where she owns a 15-2 season record and a 46-10 career record.
Avery Rooze (15-3 record) and Megan Shank (10-2) play Nos. 2 and 3 singles. Emily Goltz and Anna Grube have a 17-1 record at No. 1 doubles and Berkley Wray and Lauren Lesko are 13-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Northwestern beat Western 5-0 on May 10. The Tigers won all five points in straight sets with Layden winning 6-0, 6-0.
The Panthers’ primary lineup has Macie Lockwood at No. 1 singles, Sophia Moreno at No. 2 singles, Lili Hess at No. 3 singles, Natalie Nutt and Chioma Ozoigbo at No. 1 doubles and Langley Good and Elizabeth Mercer at No. 2 doubles. The Nutt-Ozoigbo tandem has the team’s best record at 16-5. The Panthers are 14-5 at No. 3 singles and also at No. 2 doubles, and 10-8 at No. 1 singles.
Kokomo comes into the sectional with momentum following its most regular season in recent years. The Kats’ lineup has nice balance between singles and doubles. Raigan Heflin is 14-7 at No. 1 singles, Ellen Callane is 11-10 at No. 2 singles, Claire Callane is 13-8 at No. 3 singles, Mia Federspill and Ava Cothern are 12-8 at No. 1 doubles and Allie Cothern and Avi Pollard are 16-5 at No. 2 doubles.
Eastern’s singles lineup shows Molly Farkas at No. 1, Emily Princell at No. 2 and Morgan Kaiser at No. 3. Farkas has an 8-4 record, Princell is 11-5 (10-3 at No. 2) and Kaiser is 9-3.
The Comets’ doubles lineup has Madi Guinn and Claire Wavra (7-6) at No. 1 and Julia Salkie and Emma Budde (10-2) at No. 2.
AROUND THE AREA
The Logansport Sectional has five teams. In today’s opener, Logan faces defending champion Twin Lakes. In Thursday’s semifinals, Lewis Cass faces Carroll while the Logan-TL winner takes on Delphi. The final is Friday.
The Peru Sectional features six teams, all from the Three Rivers Conference. Today’s opening round has Northfield vs. two-time defending champion Peru, and Manchester vs. Maconaquah. Thursday’s semifinals have Wabash facing the Northfield-Peru winner and Southwood taking on the Manchester-Mac winner. The final is Friday.
