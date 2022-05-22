GREENTOWN — Girls tennis in Howard County this season was strong with Northwestern, Eastern, Kokomo and Western all enjoying winning seasons.
In the end, the Tigers remained the standard-bearer.
Northwestern beat Western 3-2 in the Kokomo Sectional final Saturday for its sixth straight sectional title.
In Friday’s semifinals, Northwestern beat Eastern 3-2 and Western beat Kokomo 3-2.
“I feel like we all had really successful years,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said. “I just think we’ve been fortunate over the years to come out on top. I’m proud of the girls and the way they fought [Saturday] to pull out the win.”
The final was moved to the Howard County Indoor Tennis Center because of rain.
“This has definitely been an interesting couple of days,” Layden said. “Of course, [Friday] we were playing in wind that had 30 mph gusts. Then with the rain [Saturday] and coming inside, it just gives a different feel. I’m really proud of the way the girls have handled the last few days. We’ve had great matches with Eastern and Western. I don’t think you could have asked for better competition, better sportsmanship and just better tennis in general.”
Northwestern (17-1) scored three quick points in the final to secure the title. Avery Rooze breezed to a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles, Emily Goltz and Anna Grube took a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles and McKenna Layden was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles.
For Western (13-5), Chloe Schmidt took a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles and Natalie Nutt and Chioma Ozoigbo prevailed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Western coach Judson Quinn was happy with his team’s sectional play. In the regular season, Kokomo beat Western and Northwestern blanked Western. The Panthers played both considerably tougher in the sectional.
“It was a crazy finish of the season, for sure,” Quinn said. “I feel like we played our best tennis at the end and came out just a bit short. Really proud of the girls’ fight and mental toughness. Back-to-back sectional runners-up and 13-plus wins seasons is something to hold our heads high on. Congrats to Northwestern.”
For Kathie Layden, the sectional title completes a 2021-22 hat trick. She also coached the Tiger volleyball and girls basketball teams to sectional titles. McKenna Layden played on both of those teams, Goltz played on the volleyball team and No. 2 doubles player Berkley Wray played on the basketball team.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of success. A lot of work has been put into it by the girls and it’s great to see them be able to celebrate,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern will face Hoosier Conference rival West Lafayette in the Kokomo Regional’s semifinal round Tuesday. Carmel and Twin Lakes are in the other semifinal match.
By winning the HC title this year, the Tigers ended the Red Devils’ 22-year conference reign — and became the first non-Tippecanoe County team to win the conference. Other than West Lafayette, former league members Harrison and McCutcheon had been the only other schools to win titles.
“We know what’s coming in the regional. We’re just going to go out and give it our best shot,” Kathie Layden said.
