When Cass’ Liberty Scott ripped through the 100-meter hurdles in :15.04 on May 24 at the Kokomo Girls Track and Field Regional, she re-set her own school record.
When Northwestern’s Hannah Moore surged through the 1,600 in 5:04.37, she took over the school mark in that race for the first time.
Scott took the track again for the 300 hurdles and blazed home in a time of :46.12, again re-setting her own school best. Moore then clocked a 2:21.24 in the 800. Same deal – another record, putting Moore alone atop the school list after previously being in a tie for the best mark.
Scott won both those hurdle events at the regional to qualify for state as a double winner. Moore won the 1,600 and was second in the 800, also qualifying for state in two events.
Today, those two standard-bearers each tackle two events at the IHSAA State Meet at Indiana University’s Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington. They’re joined by another local standout, Tipton’s Ceah Campbell, who reached the state meet in the long jump. The meet begins at 3 p.m.
MOORE IN DISTANCES
The Tiger sophomore is making her first trip to the state track meet but her second trip to a state finals this school year. She ran in the state cross country meet in the fall.
“I think it’ll help me prepare, and also it’ll help me know the competition that’s going to be there,” Moore said of the fall’s state experience. “Even though I’ve never been to track state finals, it’ll still give me an idea of what to expect.”
What she can expect is speed. Moore is seeded seventh in the 1,600 and 24th in the 800.
“I think it’ll definitely be interesting because everyone’s times are so close in both races,” Moore said. “I think that’ll be a really good experience because in a lot of [this season’s] meets, I haven’t had a lot of people around me. It helped me a lot at regionals. Having more girls will help push me through the races.”
That’s something Moore experienced at the state cross country meet. Having competitors right with her helped her go faster compared to races where she’s in the lead on her own.
“It’s a significant difference because it helps me stay focused and not slow down, and it helps with pacing because they stick with the pace and it makes it a lot easier having someone there kind of pulling you along.”
Training this week had a mix of easy runs to help her be as rested as possible but also a couple faster workouts to help get her body and mind ready to go as fast as she can maintain in today’s races. The approach to each race is different.
“I feel like I need to keep my mind in it after the mile, because I know I’m going to be tired,” Moore said. The 1,600 will run before the 800. “I have to stay focused. The races are very different. I’m just excited to be going in two events.”
Her emphasis today is on having fun and soaking up the experience. She’s excited to be at the state track meet, especially after missing out last year, but isn’t feeling a lot of pressure for a top-nine finish, which would secure a place on the podium and a medal.
“I really just want to PR in both of my events,” Moore said. “Of course, a medal would be nice, but that’s not a goal, that’s just icing on top of the cake. I just want to PR and have a fun time and talk to some competitors that I haven’t seen in a while and just enjoy the experience.”
SCOTT IN HURDLES
The Cass junior is making her second trip to state after finishing 18th in her one event at state last season, the 300 hurdles. Last year’s meet was at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. It’s back at Bloomington this season.
Scott said that getting experience last year makes this year easier in terms of “keeping in the right head space and running my own race. I think the fact that last year was only at a high school helped me ease into the state experience. Going to Indiana University is going to be a little bit more nerve-wracking, but since I’ve been eased into it, it might be a little easier.”
She clocked :47.09 that day last year and is almost a full second faster now. Scott is seeded 15th in the 300 hurdles and 16th in the 100 hurdles. She credited her three-step technique work for getting her times down.
“Number one definitely is the three-step,” Scott said. “Once you learn the three-step, it makes your steps a lot smoother, it makes your race a lot smoother. And No. 2 is speed, but speed comes with learning the three steps. Transitioning from doing middle distance last year to doing speed work this year definitely helped me become a lot smoother in the 100.”
Running both hurdle events at state makes for a more normal day. Last year she felt like she waited around all meet for just one thing and it made her nervous for the 300. Now she has two events, and two targets.
“I’m really excited because I want to make podium this year,” Scott said. “[The 100] is a different race than the 300 for sure, and it’ll be interesting to run a race that’s different than the 300 at state. I’ve been doing a lot of speed training for the last week to get me ready for the 100.
“Honestly, this year I felt stronger in the 100, but … I think for the 300, I have room to improve. I feel like I can go faster. Since the rankings are so close in time, I feel like I can move up.”
Scott already owns Cass’ school records in both hurdles, so now she’s competing with herself and her own limits.
“My goals are either to improve my time or improve my place,” Scott said. “Number one goal is probably podium – top nine. I really want to make that podium time. I think if I don’t get podium, I would still be happy with a PR.”
CAMPBELL IN LONG JUMP
The Blue Devil senior got a lifeline to state after taking fourth in the regional round, one spot outside the state meet. When Kokomo’s Omaria Daniels was scratched from the state meet – which conflicts with Kokomo’s graduation – Campbell moved up to take the last spot from the Kokomo Regional. It’s her first trip to the state meet.
Campbell is seeded 29th after a personal-best jump of 16 feet, 6.75 inches at the regional. The Manchester University recruit is peaking at the right time. The regional was her second straight meet with a personal record after leaping 16-3.75 at the sectional to reach the regional.
