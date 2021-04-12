Scan back through the results of the 2019 local girls track and field sectional and you’ll quickly find a freshman or sophomore collecting 10 points for a first-place finish. And then another. And another.
In total eight events at the 2019 Eastern Sectional were won by freshmen or sophomores, and four feature prominently this spring as Howard County teams get rolling with the new season. Makala Pfefferkorn won three events, then as a Northwestern Tiger. Now she’s a Titan after moving to Taylor this school year. Kokomo’s Julynne Spidell won two events, and Northwestern’s Joan Easter and Catie Smith one each.
There are a lot of new faces and inexperienced athletes due to the lost 2020 season from the pandemic, but those four give their squads cornerstones to build with this spring.
Below are looks at the five Howard County squads, in the order of their finish in the sectional, starting with 2019 sectional champion Northwestern.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers welcome back Easter, the 2019 sectional champ in the 100-meter dash and a state qualifier in the long jump, and Smith, the sectional champ in pole vault.
Northwestern won the 2019 sectional with a whopping 152 points, exactly double second-placed Western, and now has an 18-member squad as the Tigers return to action.
“We have seniors that have already been state competitors,” new coach Amanda Hueston said. Smith was a three-time state finalist in gymnastics including a vault state champ in 2020. “We also have a new freshman, Hannah Moore, who has state potential in multiple distance events.
“Other ladies to watch for include [freshman] Lexi Hale in high jump and [sophomore] Anna Perry in hurdles.”
Also in the senior class are Samantha Bumgardner (distance), sprinters/mid-distance runners Sam Schrock and Lilly Johnson and Sophia Rozzi (throws). Another junior is Savannah Strawmyer (pole vault/hurdles).
Sophomores include Sally Freeman (distance), Madison Markley (sprints), Sarah Murphy (throws) and Perry (hurdles, sprints). Freshmen are Danielle Dunten (throws), Caylee Gaier (mid-distance/hurdles), Addy Robinson (mid-distance/distance/long jump), Kyndyll Vincent (sprints), Bri Wolfe (sprints/mid-distance), Hale (both jumps/hurdles) and Moore (distance).
With a taste of success, Hueston has the current group aimed at postseason success again.
“Each meet is a great practice opportunity for our ladies’ [Hoosier] conference meet, sectional meet, regional meet and state meet,” Hueston said. “I have every meet on our schedule because that is our goal — state. We have some extremely talented ladies and we are incredibly supportive as a team for those lades. Watching these ladies and learning from these ladies is one way we will learn, grow and develop as a team.
“I am extremely excited for this season and know all of our coaches share in my level of excitement for this season.”
WESTERN
Western’s team is heavy with underclassmen and light on seniors as a team numbering in the mid-30s gets started. Panther coach Brandon Shawhan expects that a lot of athletes will face a steep learning curve, but it’s to be expected with a young squad that lost out on the 2020 season.
“Our strengths are definitely in the sprints and mid-distance for sure,” Shawhan said. “We’ve got experience that’s come back in the throws now and our throws keep getting better. We’re young but we’ve got talent in the hurdles, which has really been helpful this year. So we’re getting a little stronger there than we’ve been in years past. Pole vault — we’ve got experience there.”
Sprinters include sophomore Chase Hayes and senior Hayli Irvin. The top thrower is senior Haley Scott, who also high jumps. Junior Maddi Parr is in mid-distance events and pole vaults. Distance runners include freshman Lauren Bradley and sophomore Cami Cardwell. Freshman Lacey Rathbun is in hurdles. Senior Mackinley Davis will also factor into the lineup.
“All these girls have a really good drive about them to want to improve, to want to get better,” Shawhan said. “We know that we’ve got leaders, we’ve got girls who’ve got talent and are leading each other in those main events. I know that day in and day out they’re working hard and I know they’re going to make a lot of people proud.”
The Panthers hope to hope to climb closer to the top than they were in 2019, when they were second in the sectional, but faced a huge gulf to first place.
“I know right off the bat we definitely want to finish in the top half of [the Hoosier] conference, and we have a tough conference that’s for sure,” Shawhan said. “The sectional I feel like is wide open for us. Or goal is to be sectional champs. Two years ago we came in in second place. We keep getting better and better. We’ve got tough competition but we feel we’re right there. We feel that goal is attainable.
“I definitely think we can get some girls to the regional this year, that’s for sure, more than a handful of girls, and I definitely think we have state potential.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have a lot of new faces and inexperience on a 23-athlete squad, but some strengths they can rely on. No Kat is more bankable than junior distance standout Spidell, who won the 1,600 and 3,200 at the sectional two years ago.
She’s the anchor of the distance crew, one of two areas where Kokomo coach John Malone feels the team can consistently turn to for points.
“Distance and sprints is where I think we’ll get a lot of our points from,” Malone said. “We’ve got Julynne Spidell. As a freshman she set our 3,200 school record so we look to her to score in the distance, and we have a young lady named Jillian Braswell, she’s a junior also. She’ll score some points in the distance.”
Malone pointed to another key junior, Omaria Daniels, who is expected to produce points in hurdles. Another hurdler is senior Correll Heath. Senior exchange student Brita Peerna is in the 400 and 200, as is freshman Abby Hansen. Freshman Mia Castillo lines up in the 100 and 200.
In the field events, freshmen Alona Smith and Kaleigha Shawver are throwers, and sophomore Khiera Lang is in high jump.
With a lot of new contributors, Kokomo will shuffle the deck early on in order to find the best events for its athletes.
“I just think collectively the girls are willing to do what we ask of them,” Malone said. “Unfortunately we’re going to have to have girls do three or four events. We’ll sort out who is best at what and then move girls around. We have some girls who can run anywhere from 100 to 800. We’ll figure out long jumpers as the season progresses.”
The Kats hope to make an impact at the big meets.
“We’re hoping to finish in the top three when it comes to sectionals,” Malone said. “We want to do better. I think we finished fifth in the [North Central] conference [in 2019], we want to do better this year in the conference and qualify some young ladies for the regionals and maybe even the state meet.
“It’s going to depend on our development but Julynne has a good shot at making the state this year, probably in the 3,200. She’s going to keep re-setting the school record in the 3,200.”
Kokomo opens Tuesday with a home triangular against Tipton and Western.
TAYLOR
The Titans are low on numbers but got a huge shot in the arm this season when Pfefferkorn transferred in. She won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump at the 2019 sectional when running with Northwestern, and made it to state in all three events.
The Titans have 10 athletes this season. Half are experienced athletes, but the juniors lost a critical year of development after getting their feet wet as freshmen.
“We’re pretty experienced, I would say as far as the girls we have out,” Taylor coach Nick Weicht said. “A lot of our girls who are juniors, there’s so much improvement that happens from freshman to sophomore season and you really start building from there, and they didn’t get that.”
Another key athlete is junior Sydnie Boley, who qualified for the regional in long jump as a freshman. She’ll jump as well as run the 100, 200 and 400.
Also in the lineup for the Titans are junior throwers Regan Hillman and Olivia Keith, and sophomore throwers Alexandra Collins and Casey Tobey. Tobey will also run the 400, Collins has run the mile already to help Taylor get points. Junior distance runner Sierra Fritsch hopes to be back to full strength and available later this season.
“Being really honest about the size of our team, we have to look at where we’re going to be individually and really working with kids individually to help them maximize their potential for this season,” Weicht said. “Makala Pfefferkorn, she’s been a state qualifier before and we want to make sure she gets back to state this year in the hurdles and the long jump. Sydnie Boley, she’s already been a regional qualifier in the long jump and that was as a freshman. We want to work to get back there again.
“We have really strong athletes and they’re not going to be able to cover all of the events or relays to win dual meets, so we’re going to try to go out there and have the best performances that we can personally so that we’re ready to really compete when it comes to conference and sectional and moving on.”
EASTERN
The Comets have 25 athletes as they look to climb into contention this season. A season away from competition made the Comets appreciate the start to this spring’s season all the more.
“Having a high school athlete in my house, I saw first-hand how heart-breaking it was to lose last year’s season, but that turmoil has changed to joy,” Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. “Our girls are happy to be competing and have displayed great attitudes so far this season.”
Kantz said the Comets will be led by their senior group. Olivia Foland leads in the jumps and pole vault. Ella Kantz anchors the distance crew, participating in the 4x800 relay, the 1,600 and the 3,200. Cecelia Roswog leads the throwers, and Arie Turner the sprinters. Turner has moved into the 400 this season and will also compete in the 200 and long jump.
Pole vaulting are sophomore Leah Jordan and freshman Hannah Morrisett. Jordan will also compete in the high jump and long jump. Freshman Tori Yoder is also in the long jump and sophomore Macie Davison is in high jump.
Also in the throws are juniors Rebekah Guthrey and Jacey Richmond, sophomore Macie Troyer, and newcomers Ada Merritt, Nyah Day, Hannah Giles and Madison Kelley.
Other distance runners are sophomores Alesia Rummel, Emily Slaughter, Clara Williams and freshmen Lily Greene and Abby Reed. Greene will also run hurdle events.
Further sprinters include freshmen Ella Cherry in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay, Maggie Johnson in the 400, sophomore Lauren Farley and freshmen Chloe York and Lydia Merritt.
“Overall we have had a good start to our season,” Anne Kantz said. “I am hoping that the girls can stay mentally tough and healthy through the rest of April into our [Hoosier Heartland] conference, county and sectional meets in May.”
