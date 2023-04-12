Western’s girls track and field team ran away with the IHSAA Northwestern Sectional last season, surging to the finish with 105 points, outpacing Northwestern by 11.5 points to win the 13-team local sectional.
The Panthers advanced five individuals and two relays to the regional round, with Panthers taking spots in a total of nine events at the regional.
Only one of those individual advancers was a senior, and this season Western welcomes back four individual regional qualifiers and a host of relay participants as a 30-athlete squad takes aim at fresh glory in 2023.
“We’re probably not going to sneak up on anyone like we did last year,” Western coach Gary Jewell said.
The Panthers enter with seven seniors, six juniors, eight sophomores and nine freshmen. Included in that group are four regional qualifiers. Evansville commit Chase Hayes won the 100-meter dash and was second in the 400 at last season’s sectional. Maddy Shoaff was third in the 800. Lucy Rathbun was third in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. And Kendall Rhees was second in discus.
“There are probably nine or 10 returning letter-winners since the 2021 season,” Jewell said. “Add to that we have a really strong freshman class this year that can score well in distance, sprint and throwing events.”
The Panthers have a lot of veterans and youngsters they expect to generate points. Jewell said senior speedster Hayes can line up in any race from the 100 to the 800 and can contribute to all three relays. He noted junior Rathbun had a strong regional and can be counted on in both the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as relays.
Jewell pointed to junior Lauren Bradley, sophomores Hattie Harlow and Shoaff and freshman Kendall DePoy as the core of the distance events and longest relay. And in the field, senior Rhees and freshmen Ellyse Walden and Ellie Kretz are expected to make impacts in the throws.
“As an eighth grader last year, Ellyse threw the shot farther than any of our varsity throwers,” Jewell said. “At the moment, both Ellyse and Kendall have thrown the discus over 100 feet. I don’t recollect ever having two girls do that in the same season.”
Others expected to fill roles for the Panthers are: seniors Kourtney Lechner (longer sprints, long jump, relays), Karly Lechner (hurdles) and Destiny Herr (longer sprints, pole vault); junior Lainey Scott (longer sprints, pole vault); sophomores Kenzie Moore (sprints, relays) and Joy Marley (longer sprints, relays); and freshmen Ashlyn Pownall (sprints, relays), Riley McLaughlin (pole vault), Lainey LaShure (sprints, long jump) and Caitlin Sylvester (throws).
Jewell still has questions in some events as he gets the team up to speed for the Hoosier Conference meet and postseason.
“We need to score well at conference,” Jewell said. “Last year, after the meet was moved due to bad weather, a scheduling conflict with a school program eliminated most of our scorers and as a result we placed ninth overall. Our best finish since joining the conference is only sixth. We probably could have finished as high as third last year. So that’s a worthwhile goal.
“Our expectations are to consistently improve on our performances and then compete well at the end of the season. In order to do that we need to train hard and stay healthy.”
Below are looks at the rest of the Howard County schools, in order of last season’s sectional finish.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers took second at the sectional and return four athletes who reached the regional individually including triple regional qualifier and state finalist Hannah Moore. She took 10th in the 1,600 at the state meet, and was 23rd in the 800.
Moore, a junior, reached the regional in three events after winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the sectional level. The other returning individual regional qualifiers are senior Anna Perry (100 dash), junior Lexi Hale (high jump) and sophomore Courtney Adams (3,200). They pace a 22-athlete team.
“We have only three seniors this season,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “We are backed up by a really strong junior class and have brought in a great group of freshmen girls that are contributing in big ways already.”
The Tigers have a core of standouts that they expect to be consistent point-getters.
“Our distance team is still our backbone,” Perry said. “It is a huge boon for the team to have Courtney Adams and Hannah Moore. They are so dependable to go and get big points in every meet. We are leaning heavily on high jump this year as well. Lexi Hale and Ayla Jackson have both already been over 5-2, which will do very well at every meet. Our sprinter duo of Anna Perry and Katrin Saulamaa will also be big for us this season.”
The distance group is made up of Moore, Adams, seniors Sally Freeman and Jenny Reynoso, juniors Addy Robinson and Hannah Troyer, and freshman Bella Winrotte. Sprinters are Anna Perry, juniors Saulamaa, Aaliya Guersoy and Lilly Windsor, and freshman Emma Baker. Guersoy and Saulamaa will also long jump. Baker and freshman Gabby Hetzner will pole vault.
Throwers are senior Erika Staley, juniors Dani Dunten, Kyndyll Vincent and Mayli Yoder, and freshmen Bri Hettmansperger, Avery Nielson and Nia Rhoton. Joining Hale in high jump and hurdles is Jackson, who’s a freshman.
“We have high hopes for this season,” Josh Perry said. “We really want to send more than one person to the state meet. It’s going to be tough but we have some girls off to a great start. My goal for this season is to see more tough racing out of the girls. We have a lot more fight on us this year already. It has been great to see them give everything to get across the line.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats took fourth in the sectional and return with a team that’s light on seniors but has a decent amount of experience nonetheless.
“Out of 30 girls, we have five seniors, but we have a lot of experience in our junior class,” Kokomo coach John Malone said.
Two returning Wildkats scored top-three finishes in individual events at the sectional and moved on to regional competition. Mia Castillo was second in the 200 and Abby Hansen was third in the 400.
“Our team strengths will be in the sprints,” Malone said. “We will be competitive in the 100, 200, 400 and 4x100, 4x400 relays. We will be banking on points from the following: Junior Reanna Jones in the 100, 200, long jump; junior Mia Castillo in the 100, 200; junior Abby Hansen in the 400; freshman A’Shontia Williams in the 300 hurdles, long jump.”
Sophomore Janae Young is also in the 100 and 200. Senior Marta Manso is in the 400. Senior Cami Caldwell is in the 1,600 and 3,200. Freshman Morgan Rakestraw is in the 800 and 1,600. Freshman Gretchen Riggle is in the 800 and 1,600. Junior Nevaeh Andrews is in the 400 and high jump. Senior Keheira Lang in high jump. Sophomore Kaleigha Shawver is in shot put and discus. Sophomore Aramaea Fivecoate is in the 100 hurdles and pole vault. And junior exchange student Laura Bellmont-Carpintero is in the 100 and 300 hurdles.
The Kats hope to push further up the ladder this season.
“Our hopes for this season are to finish top three in conference and sectionals,” Malone said. “We also hope to get some athletes to the state meet.”
EASTERN
The Comets have 15 athletes on the squad, with a lot of experience returning. There are only two who are new to track and field and coach Anne Kantz said the Comets have good athletes available all over the lineup.
“This year, our strength is in our balance,” Anne Kantz said. “We have hard-working, talented girls in each area. So far this season, we have been able to score points in field events, sprints, and distance races.”
Three regional qualifiers lead the returning group: sophomore Elisabeth Bruno in the throws; senior Alesia Rummel in middle distances; and sophomore Ava Kantz in the longer runs. Bruno reached the regional in discus last season.
“Elisabeth Bruno leads the way in shot put and discus,” Anne Kantz said. “She is talented and determined. She is joined by juniors Nyah Day, Madison Kelley and freshman Kaitlynne DeGraaff.”
Elsewhere in the field events, junior Hannah Morrisett tackles the pole vault and sophomore Makenna Brooks is in long jump and may also mix in with pole vault.
Rummel advanced to the regional in the 800 last year and Ava Kantz advanced in the 1,600, lending strength to the distances.
“Rummel has been a regional qualifier for the last two consecutive seasons” Anne Kantz said.
Rummel, Ava Kantz, seniors Claire Hapner and Lilly Shallenberger, and junior Lily Greene are options for the 4x800 relay. Individually, Rummel and Hapner will race the 800. Shallenberger is in the 400 and all-around athlete Greene will compete in the 300 hurdles and long jump. Ava Kantz will take the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
“We have a group of girls that push each other in the sprinting events,” Anne Kantz said.
Junior Hannah Morrisett is in the 100 hurdles. Juniors Maya Pickett and Brooklyn Brooks and sophomores Allie Hueston and Makenna Brooks are all candidates for the 100 and 200 dashes. Morrisett and all the sprinters are candidates for the 4x100 relay.
With a balanced squad, Anne Kantz is optimistic about the season.
“I would like to stay competitive in conference,” she said of the Hoosier Heartland Conference. “Last year we got third. I hope to improve on that. This team is made of girls who want to compete, improve their skills, and work hard.
“As the season goes in, I hope this continues. Then, come sectional time, we’ll see what they can do.”
TAYLOR
The Titans have nine athletes on the squad and welcome former Titan luminary Makala Pfefferkorn to the sideline as new coach. The 2021 Taylor graduate represented the Titans in long jump and hurdles at the state meet as a senior. She’s an IU Kokomo student-athlete and is starting her next phase while still in the midst of her athletic career.
“I have always wanted to be a track coach, and when I moved back into Kokomo and the job became available, I knew I had to take it,” Pfefferkorn said. “I have loved being able to be an athlete, but I wanted to be able to give my knowledge to others. It’s definitely not easy being a full-time student-athlete in college and being a head coach on top of that, has its hard times, but knowing that I get the opportunity to coach and make a difference in these kids’ lives means the world to me.”
The Titans are young and will rely seniors Katie Hogan and Alex Collins and freshmen Ceci Howard and Amelia Collins as chief point-getters.
“I expect us to be a field event-driven team, considering we have about two athletes per field event,” Pfefferkorn said. She said she expect to see “some points in high jump, hurdles, long jump, shot put, and disc.”
Howard is in hurdles and high jump. Hogan is in the 200, 400 and high jump. Alex Collins and Amelia Collins are both in shot and discus.
“My biggest hope is that the kids enjoy their time on the team,” Pfefferkorn said. “My goal is to bring love for track back to the Taylor community. I hope that the kids have the opportunity to beat their personal bests and grow as student-athletes and leaders.”
