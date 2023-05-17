Northwestern runners Courtney Adams, right, and Hannah Moore high-five after they took the top two places in the 1,600-meter run during the Kokomo Girls Track and Field Sectional on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Walter Cross Field. The Tigers won the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass sprinter Aftin Griffin races in the 200 dash in the Kokomo Sectional on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The King freshman won the 200 and 400 and added a runner-up finish in the 100.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TOTAL TIGER EFFORT
GIRLS TRACK: Northwestern takes sectional title
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s girls track and field team received contributions from all parts of its lineup in winning the Kokomo Sectional on Tuesday night at Walter Cross Field.
The Tigers posted a score of 126.5 points to win going away. Western was second with 103.
“When I scored out the meet, I had us having a maximum of 117 points. We outscored my wildest dreams,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “Every single person did their job or did better. A lot of those extra points came from the throws — the throws were supposed to score one point by what they were seeded at and [Avery Nielson and Mayli Yoder] scored 11. We picked up points everywhere.
“Distance alone scored 54 points out of the four events. They were definitely our anchor.”
Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams led the anchor’s domination. In the 800-meter run, Moore took first in 2:24.48. In the 1,600 run, Moore was first in 5:23.54 and Adams was second in 5:33.13. And in the 3,200 run, Adams was first in 11:39.48 and Moore was second in 11:57.16. In addition, they helped the Tigers take second in the 4x800 relay to open the meet.
“The 4x8, we had PR legs out of almost everyone,” Perry said. “Sally Freeman and Addy Robinson came out and gave Courtney and Hannah a look at second place so they went for it. That was a big deal — that jump-started us on the day.”
Northwestern and Western were locked in a tight points battle until the Tigers put it away late with nearly simultaneous 1-2 finishes in the 3,200 and high jump. Lexi Hale won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 4 inches and Ayla Jackson was second at 5-3.
“Ayla has been out most of the season. This was her first meet back — she just got eligible in time for this,” Perry said. “She came out and took second place and tied her PR after having not jumped in a month or more.”
The top three finishers in each event advance to the Goshen Regional next week.
The Tigers also are sending Katrin Saulamaa to the regional. She took second in the 200 dash.
The sectional title is the Tigers’ first since 2019 and their fourth all-time.
“Last year, we were runner-up. Western was a very good team last year and they had the better meet,” Perry said. “We knew coming back this year, it was going to come down to who has the best meet that day and the girls pulled it out.”
Maconaquah finished third in team points with 73. Pioneer (67), Kokomo (64), Lewis Cass (62), Eastern (40), Logansport (29.5), Tipton (22), Tri-Central (16), Madison-Grant (11) and Peru (9) rounded out the standings.
Runner-up Western was led by Lacy Rathburn and Ellyse Walden. Rathbun won the 100 hurdles (:15.71) and took second in the 300 hurdles. Walden, a freshman, won shot put (36-0) and took third in discus.
Also for the Panthers, Chase Hayes was third in both the 100 dash and 400 dash, Ella Kretz was third in shot put, and the 4x800 relay team of Kendall DePoy, Hattie Harlow, Madelynn Shoaff and Lauren Bradley was third.
Maconaquah had three winners — the 4x800 team of Zoie Laber, Samantha Jones, Lucy Loshnowsky and Abby Jordan (10:12.27), Lauryn Merritt in discus (110-6), and Mackenzie Nord in pole vault (9-6). Laber was second in the 800 and Jordan was third in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
Kokomo shined in the sprints. Reanna Jones won the 100 dash (:12.38) and Jones, Mia Castillo, Janae Young and Tia Williams won the 4x100 relay (:50.92). In addition, Castillo was third in the 200, Williams was second in the long jump and third in the 300 hurdles, and the 4x400 team of Young, Castillo, Williams and Marta Manso took third.
Cass freshman Aftin Griffin had a terrific meet. She sprinted to victories in the 200 (:26.27) and 400 (:59.06) and added a second place in the 100. Also for the Kings, Liberty Scott won the 300 hurdles (:48.65) and was runner-up in the 100 hurdles, and the 4x400 team of AnnaLeigh Hedrick, Scott, Savannah Bowser and Griffin took second.
Eastern’s highlights included Alesia Rummel taking third in the 800 and Makenna Brooks taking third in long jump.
Tri-Central and Tipton advanced one individual each. TC’s Lillian Stewart was runner-up in shot put and Tipton’s Amelia Servies was third in pole vault.
