Lexi Hale measured her jumping progress this winter in tiny increments – the tip of a finger, another, and another.
“I think basketball has helped me a lot because during our warmups, every time we do layups, I’ve been aiming toward touching the rim, and maybe dunking next year,” the Northwestern three-sport athlete said.
In the fall she plays soccer. In winter it’s basketball. That doesn’t leave a lot of extra practice time for her spring sport, track and field. The 6-foot junior is a high jumper, sprinter and hurdler, and she’s seen that winter work paying off this spring.
“I feel like I’ve just been focusing a lot on that and I think that that work in practice has helped me a lot in high jump, because it’s just muscle memory,” Hale said.
“My first meet back I jumped 5-3 like right off the bat, which is really kind of shocking,” Hale said. She had topped out at 5-2 last season, and won last year’s local sectional with an effort of 5-0. “I felt like I’d gotten better from last season because I learned a lot last season and took it to this season and have been gaining from it.”
She kept making progress, then cleared 5-6 at the Northwestern Relays. With that, those little increments in her jumping ability led to a trip of 2,000 miles. Once she cleared 5-5 she qualified for the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon. Once she hit 5-6, she and the coaches were all in on making the trip
“In the past it’s been only seniors get in for sure at the qualifying mark,” NW coach Josh Perry said. “It was 5-5 and she hit that in the Maconaquah meet back in the early season. We started talking about it then, but once she jumped 5-6 at the Northwestern Relays then we decided it was worth our time and effort. She was all for it.”
The national meet organizers had to verify the jump, and once they had, Hale was on her way. The national meet is June 15-18 at the University of Oregon. The high jump competition is on June 18.
“I was super happy. I never thought I’d be able to make it this far,” Hale said. “I knew I was decent, but I didn’t know I’d be a national qualifier-type thing. It was quite a shock.”
Perry was elated she’d qualified and wanted to make the trip to measure herself against the nation’s best.
“At first she was nervous about ‘what if I go and get last place?’ I told her time after time, I don’t care if you go and get sick and don’t even get to jump, I will thank you the rest of my career for getting me to Oregon … let alone going and you getting to compete with the best of the best in the U.S., if not the whole world,” Perry said.
“To be able to go to Oregon, for track and field in America, that’s everything.”
After Hale used basketball to increase her jumping ability, Perry could see the work paying off once she got back into track and field practice.
Perry said that due to Hale’s basketball season “we had a very abbreviated preseason. We really had a couple of days with us before it was time to get into our indoor competition. She spent that time focusing on power off the ground and knee drive. She filled in some of the technique to roll back over the bar on her own. Being more powerful was our focus.
“You can see her knee drive off the ground and her hips are way higher than they used to be. She can do it almost a foot higher than last year.”
Hale, her mother Amiee, and Northwestern’s coaching staff are planning on making the trip. Perry said Northwestern boosters offered to pay for all of Hale’s expenses. The coaching staff is now running a fundraiser to get her mother and some of the staff out to the event. For more information visit the Northwestern track and field Instagram page @NHStrackandfield2, where a gofundme account is linked at the top of the page, or email Perry at coachjperry2019@gmail.com for more information.
Hale won the high jump with an effort of 5-4 at the Kokomo Girls Track Sectional on May 16 as part of Northwestern’s romp to the team title.
Coming from a family with aunts and cousins who have participated in track, including a pair of cousins who went to the Olympic Trials, and an aunt who was a collegiate runner, Hale joined track specifically because in elementary school she tried high jumping and liked it. She has goals about what she wants to get done this year before her senior season.
“I really want to be able to jump 5-8,” Hale said. “I want to jump 5-8 this year so I can really start building on it next year. The current school record for high jump is 5-7.5 Looking at some of the heights, the top girl in the nation right now is at 6-0, and that’s insane to me. I want to see if I can get closer to that height, because that’s amazing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.