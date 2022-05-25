Lewis Cass’ Liberty Scott motors to victory in the 100-meter hurdles during the Kokomo Regional on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Walter Cross Field. Scott clocked :15.04. Kokomo’s Omarea Daniels, left, was fifth in :16.03.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore pulls ahead in the 1,600-meter run during the Kokomo Regional on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Moore won in a time of 5:04.37.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Omarea Daniels takes flight in the long jump during the Kokomo Regional on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She finished second in the event to qualify for the state meet.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Speeding to state
GIRLS TRACK: Scott, Moore, Daniels all qualify for state
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass junior Liberty Scott, Northwestern sophomore Hannah Moore and Kokomo senior Omarea Daniels are heading to the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals following strong performances in the Kokomo Regional on Tuesday night at Walter Cross Field.
Scott swept the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Moore took first place in the 1,600 run and second place in the 800 run and Daniels was runner-up in the long jump.
Top-three finishers in regionals qualify for the state meet, which is June 3 at Bloomington.
Scott won the 100 hurdles in 15.04 seconds. She won the 300 hurdles in :46.12.
“I’m pleased with how I did, for sure,” she said. “I’m just really thankful for this opportunity to run for my team and represent my school and my county and my sectional. I’d just like to thank my coaches and my parents and my teammates. I’d like to thank my competitors, too. They pushed me a lot.”
Scott is returning to the state finals. She made it in the 300 hurdles last season and finished 18th in :47.09.
“I’m so excited for state, especially for the 100 since I’ve never done that before,” she added.
Scott ran a smooth race in winning the 100 hurdles. She took the lead and maintained it in winning by .48 seconds.
“I was a little bit frustrated with my [trial], but it definitely made me hungry for the final and I’m really happy with my time for that,” Scott said.
Scott came back later to win the 300 hurdles.
“The 300 is a really interesting race. It’s not cut and dried like the 100. I think it takes a lot of grit to do that, for sure,” she said.
Like Scott, Moore is heading to state in two events.
“It makes me really happy and it felt really good because I feel like everything and all the hard work, it finally clicked,” the Tiger standout said.
Moore’s first race was the 1,600 run. She was part of a three-runner lead pack with Warsaw’s Josefina Rastrelli and Penn’s Julie Smith for the first three laps before surging into the lead on the final lap. Moore finished in a school-record time of 5:04.37, comfortably ahead of Rastrelli (5:08.85) and Smith (5:09.34).
“I figured they’d go out [fast] so I tried to stick with them as long as possible and then the last lap, I felt good so I was like, ‘I might as well just try and take it.’ I’m really happy about how it turned out,” Moore said.
Moore had a similarly strong finish in the 800. She finished in a school-record time of 2:21.24, edging South Bend St. Joseph’s Lauren Frick (2:21.55) for second place. Penn’s Julie Economou won in 2:17.
“That was hard,” she said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can get it,’ I was tired, but I knew if I wanted it bad enough, I just had to go for it. It worked out so I’m really happy about it.”
Moore is making her first state trip in track, but she does have state experience from cross country last fall.
“It helps me prepare my mind,” she said. “Although I haven’t made it in track, so I don’t really know what to expect, I still know the level of competition is going to be up there.”
Daniels competed in two individual events in the regional. She missed making state in the 100 hurdles, finishing fifth in :16.03, but she bounced back in a big way in the long jump. The Indiana Tech recruit took second with a jump of 16 feet, 10 inches. Culver Academies’ Lena Spiller took the title with a jump of 17-0.5.
Three KT-area recruits just missed making state — Western’s Lacy Rathbun was fourth in the 300 hurdles in :48.13; Maconaquah’s Taylor Roesler tied for fourth in pole vault by clearing 9-6; and Tipton’s Ceah Campbell was fourth in long jump with a leap of 16-6.75.
Northwestern’s Anna Perry was fifth in the 100 dash, Kokomo’s Mia Castillo was fifth in the 200 dash, Western’s Chase Hayes was sixth in the 400 dash and Kokomo’s 4x100 team was fifth.
Culver Academies won the team title with a score of 97 points. Warsaw was second with 80.5 points. Northwestern led the KT-area teams with 26.33 points, good for seventh.
“We had an excellent night. Seventh place out of 40 teams is a major accomplishment,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We had several PRs and two school records. Hannah Moore ran the gutsiest two races I’ve ever seen. She earned her trip to Bloomington.”
