Makala Pfefferkorn, Averi Parker and Catie Smith each put an exclamation point on her performance at last week’s Goshen Regional by winning championships.
Now each of the three senior athletes brings a wealth of top-flight experience to today’s IHSAA Girls State Track and Field Finals at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Lewis Cass’ Parker is making her third trip to state, a perfect run interrupted only by last spring’s shutdown of spring sports. She is competing in both throwing events and holds the highest seed of any local in any event.
Taylor’s Pfefferkorn is making her second trip to state, and again lining up in three events after competing in those same three events as a sophomore.
Northwestern’s Smith is making her first trip to the state track and field meet, but is well-versed in the pressure and urgency of a state meet. She reached the gymnastics state finals three times, taking medals each trip and standing atop the podium as a junior.
That trio are part a big crop of seven local athletes in the state meet, with a total of 10 entries across eight different events. Today’s meet begins at 3 p.m.
PFEFFERKORN
Taylor’s Pfefferkorn lines up today in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and long jump, the same three events she competed in as a Northwestern sophomore. That day in 2019, she took 21st in the long jump (16 feet, 7.75 inches), 25th in the 100 hurdles (:16.35) and 26th in the 300 hurdles (:48.5).
“As a sophomore, it was very intimidating,” Pfefferkorn said. “I was going up against the women and I was so tiny and came from a small school, and going up against people who had their whole entire team in state and they’re in just their event.”
Going up against specialists and getting her feet wet at state was an eye-opener.
“Sophomore year, it was more of an experience,” Pfefferkorn said. “I was really surprised I made it to state, just making it in all three events as a sophomore was huge. My first experience at state was to go and experience it, but I wasn’t expecting to place well.
“Making it again my senior year, I have a good chance at placing on the podium in long jump and 100 hurdles.”
Two years later, Pfefferkorn is back in a big way. She won the long jump (17-11.5) and 100 hurdles (:15.16) at Goshen and was third in the 300 hurdles (:46.53). At state today she’s seeded eighth in long jump, 11th in the 100 hurdles and 20th in the 300 hurdles.
“I know I’ve earned the right to be there and I’m really excited to see what I can do,” she said.
It’s been an adventure since her first trip to state. The Coronavirus pandemic wiped out the spring sports season just as it was set to begin.
In addition, before the start of this school year, she transferred to Taylor after her first three years of high school as a Northwestern student.
“It’s been really great,” Pfefferkorn said. “The Taylor community has really opened their arms to me and allowed me to be a part of their family. They’ve treated me so well and I’ve felt nothing but included. The teachers were so great. It’s been a very easy transition which I’m very blessed to have.”
Pfefferkorn will compete for the University of Indianapolis next season. Her track career continues, but in some ways this is a last hurrah.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Pfefferkorn said. “It’s sad because I know that college is going to be different and I’m not expecting to hurdle in college. I’m looking forward to just jumping. It’s going to be weird to finish my hurdles, but I want to go out with the best PRs I can get.”
SMITH
Northwestern’s Smith had a big day in Goshen. She won the pole vault competition by clearing a height of 10 feet, 9 inches and established a new school record in the process.
“I was excited because I had [attempted] that height a few times throughout the season and I was really close but didn’t get it,” Smith said. “But getting it there made me really happy. I felt like I had accomplished a lot.”
Her performance at the regional put her in the track and field state finals for the first time after three trips to state in gymnastics. She medaled as a sophomore at the state gymnastics meet, won the balance beam as a junior, then took three more medals including a runner-up finish on beam this past winter. That experience will apply somewhat today, but only so much.
“I think in a way it does because they’re similar in the way they’re set up, but also they’re not alike at all,” Smith said. “I’m excited to see what it’s like.”
Smith went to the state track meet as a fan as a sophomore to watch teammates and classmates Pfefferkorn and Joan Easter. She thought she might join them last season because she’d finished fourth at the regional as a sophomore — one spot away from advancing — but the 2020 season was wiped out due to the spring sports shutdown. This year it took some work to get back into contention.
“I think [the missed 2020] affected me. I think I could have been doing better now because I had almost two years off where I couldn’t practice. It was hard because no schools had equipment that I could use,” Smith said. “But I’m happy with where I’m at, and that I was able to get back where I’m at.”
Smith’s father, Corey, was a pole vaulter for Western. He’s her coach now and Smith said he’s been the key factor in helping her peak at the right time.
“He’s helped me get back on track and helped me get further along,” Smith said. “He’s the one that got me to try pole vault in the first place.”
Smith is one of three competitors seeded 13th through 15th after clearing the same height at different regionals. She hopes to make the most of her last meet.
“I’m pretty excited and I think I can get more, so I’m hoping to be able to do that,” Smith said.
“I know there’s going to be a lot of good girls there and this will be the most competition I’ve had, but I’m excited and ready for the experience.”
PARKER
Parker, a senior, is 3-for-3 in reaching the state finals her high school career.
As a freshman, she placed seventh in the discus and reached the podium with a throw of 129-2. She placed 22nd in the shot put with a throw of 36-6.5.
As a sophomore, she placed 11th in the shot put at 39-11.5 and 14th in the discus at 126-8.
This year, she’s seeded second in the discus at 144-9. Elkhart senior Mia Pulianas is seeded first at 156-9. Parker is seeded 10th in the shot put at 41-4. Shenandoah senior Erikka Hill is seeded first at 47-9.5.
“My goals are to finish top three in both events is my biggest goal but just being able to be on the podium would be great,” said Parker, who was the Goshen Regional champion in the shot put and runner-up in discus. “In shot put I’m seeded 10th so it’d be awesome to get myself up there and throw at least a 44 and be top three. Discus my ultimate goal would be to win state and I think I can do that, but it’s going to take a lot of mental game.
“This year especially being my senior year I’ve had to learn to calm down and just trust your body and know what it’s doing.”
Parker said her main throwing coaches in high school have been her father, Jonathon Parker, and Cass assistant Jeff Jones.
Parker is set to graduate from Cass on Sunday. She said she will join her college track team at Hillsdale College in Michigan in late July. But before that she’s hoping to have a big day at the state meet.
MORE CONTENDERS
• Northwestern senior Easter is back for her second state meet and competing in the same event. She was 20th in the long jump at state as a sophomore, leaping 16-8.25. This year she has gone back and forth with Pfefferkorn for local supremacy. Easter was a sectional champ, then took second at the regional with a leap of 17-2.5. Easter is seeded 21st for today’s state meet.
• Kokomo junior Julynne Spidell is making her state debut after taking second in the 3,200 at Goshen. As a freshman she just missed out on a trip to state, taking fourth in the 3,200 in 11:43.65. She’s cut more than 18 seconds off that previous effort and is seeded 22nd today after clocking in at 11:24.96 in last week’s regional.
• Western sophomore Chase Hayes showed her distance versatility when she won the 100 and 400 at the sectional, and was second in the 800. She found the most success right in the middle and will compete in the 400 today after taking second in Goshen at :59.89. She’s seeded 22nd.
• Cass sophomore Liberty Scott won the 300 hurdles at the sectional, one one-hundredth of a second ahead of Pfefferkorn, then took second at the regional in :46.5 to book a ticket to state. She’s seeded 19th today. Scott credited Cass coach Sam Carlton for her quick ascension in hurdles, and also Pfefferkorn for pushing her in the postseason.
“[Without Pfefferkorn], I don’t think I would have been able to get the time I did,” Scott said. “She was right next to me. She’s a very nice girl.”
