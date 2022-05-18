Kokomo’s Mia Castillo, left to right, Northwestern’s Anna Perry and Western’s Chase Hayes race in the Northwestern Sectional’s 100-meter dash Tuesday. Hayes took first in :13.22, helping the Panthers surge to the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PANTHERS POWER THROUGH
GIRLS TRACK: Western wins first sectional title since 2008
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Western’s girls track and field team celebrated its first sectional title since 2008 Tuesday night when the Panthers surged to the championship of the 13-team Northwestern Sectional.
Western won with a score of 105 points, Northwestern was second at 93.5, Pioneer third (74), Kokomo and Maconaquah shared fourth (both 63), Lewis Cass sixth (49), Eastern seventh (40.5), Tipton eighth (39.5), Logansport ninth (30.5), Madison-Grant and Peru 10th (both 24), Taylor 12th (10) and Tri-Central 13th (8).
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Hannah Moore in the 3200. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Eastern's Ava Kantz gets emotional with her mom and Eastern girl's track coach Anne Kantz after Ava gets third in the 1600. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Western's Lauren Bradley in the 4x800 relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Anna Bishir in the long jump. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kokomo's Omarea Daniels in the long jump. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Eastern's Jacey Richmond in the discus. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Eastern's Elisabeth Bruno in the discus. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Western's Kendall Rhees in the discus. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Lexi Hale in the high jump. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kokomo's Omarea Daniels in the 100 m hurdles. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Hannah Moore in the 1600. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kokomo's Makaela Drake and Northwestern's Anna Perry in the last leg of the 4x100 relay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Western's Chase Hayes runs the 400 m dash. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Eastern's Jacey Richmond in the shot put. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Hannah Moore in the 800. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams in the 3200. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional NW's Hannah Moore, left, and Courtney Adams in the 3200. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
5-17-22 Girls track and field sectional Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chase Hayes sparked Western, taking first in the 100 dash (:13:22) and finishing fourth in the 200 and second in the 400.
The Panthers flexed their muscles in the relay events. Western took first in the 4x800, where Avery Shock, Maddy Shoaff, Hattie Harlow and Lauren Bradley won in 10:24.8. And Western won the 4x400 as Maddy Parr, Kourtney Lechner, Joy Marley and Lainey Scott ran in 4:20.95.
“This is the first time I’ve ever coached girls,” said Western coach Gary Jewell, who added the girls squad to his coaching duties this season in addition to coaching the boys team. “It’s a blast because they bring so much energy and enthusiasm to the table.
“They have this ability to lift people up,”
Jewell noted the 4x400 team as an example.
“I thought we had a shot of winning that, but it also had Chase Hayes in it, and Chase said ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’ Chase had already run two heats of the 100, two heats of the 200, and the 400,” Jewell said. “I said, ‘I tell you what, Joy Marley is going to run it.’ Joy found out about it 15 or 20 minutes before we ran it. She was an alternate in three events.
“I said, ‘I’m giving you an opportunity to go do something here,’ and she dropped a 64-second 400-meter leg, and we’re still in front and we have a chance to win this.”
Jewell also noted key efforts from Kendall Rhees, who was second in discus, and Parr, who took third in pole vault.
“I love how they stepped up,” Jewell said of the Panthers overall. “They exceeded expectations. Chase didn’t exceed her own expectations, but I think she did great. It’s great having her back with us full time.”
Northwestern’s effort was led by triple winner Hannah Moore. She won the 800 (2:26.02), the 1,600 (5:32.92), and the 3,200 (11:41.98). Northwestern’s team of Mayli Yoder, Savanah Strawmyer, Anna Bishir and Anna Perry won the 4x100 in :51.77. Lexi Hale won the high jump, clearing 5 feet. And Bishir won long jump with an effort of 16-4.75.
“We had a fantastic night,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We fought and battled all night for extra points. I’m very impressed from this group of girls. Runner-up wasn’t what we wanted, but we had the intensity and drive that it takes to win. This team was a lot of fun to coach. We have a ton of girls moving on to regionals. I’m very happy that I get to keep working this season.”
Cass’ Liberty Scott swept the hurdles, taking the 100 in :15.34 and the 300 in :47.34. Teammate Haley Miller won shot put with an effort of 32-9.25.
Maconaquah’s Taylor Roesler won pole vault, clearing 9-6. Teammate Mackenzie Nord was second at the same height.
The top three qualifiers in each event advance to next Tuesday’s Kokomo Regional along with the qualifiers from the Bremen, Mishawaka and Warsaw sectionals.
