Today, Kokomo’s Aulani Davis shoots for her fourth state championship.
Today, another dozen other local wrestlers try to etch their names on bricks in the foundation of girls wrestling in Indiana.
The girls wrestling season culminates today with the state championship meet at Mooresville High School. Since being classified as an emerging sport by the IHSAA, girls wrestling has seen rapid growth in the Kokomo Tribune area this season.
Kokomo is taking a contingent of six wrestlers to the one-day state meet, which begins at 11 a.m. The Wildkats include Davis (138 pounds), Amirah Marciniak (145), Fielou Van Bruggen (170), Alona Smith (182), Marli Redfern (195), and Brielle Humprhies (heavyweight).
First-year program Western has four wrestlers: Rebekah McGuire (113); Kylie Miller (182); Kyndal Mellady (195); and Chloe Linn (heavyweight). Tri-Central is represented by Samara Clowers-Mires (160) and Abbie Cardwell (182). And Taylor is represented by Alexandra Collins (152).
Davis, Van Bruggen, Mellady and Humphries are regional champs and draw fourth-place qualifiers in the opening round. Davis is the most experienced of the bunch with three state titles under her belt.
“She’s pretty clear with what the goal is, she’s pretty clear with what our game plan is,” Kokomo coach Jacob Bough said. He noted a potential very difficult opponent in the third round if both advance. “We still have to respect every individual and we’ve got to stick to our game plan — being aggressive, setting up our shots and attacking half the body.
“My big thing for her was enjoy the ride, soak in every moment. Her first [state title], of course there were nerves, and the second and third one they happened so quick it was over. This one, I don’t want it to be over quick. I want her to really enjoy it because she’s worked hard to get to this point, she’s faced all kinds of adversity. She’s earned this spot.”
A sophomore, Humphries finished fourth last season as a first-year wrestler.
“I think she’s better than last year in that now she realizes how much potential she has,” Bough said. “She sees how much she’s grown in a short amount of time and she wants to be the best. She is competitive. You can dish something out to her and she’s coming right back. She’s not someone that you can walk over, she doesn’t put up with that and she doesn’t like that.”
Van Bruggen is a senior exchange student from the Netherlands. Coming from a judo background, she’s made a rapid adjustment to wrestling.
“She’s exceeded all expectations,” Bough said. “I didn’t think she’d have been a regional champ. I was hoping she would have got out, but she has totally shown that she’s supposed to be here. I’m really happy for her. I know she’s excited. She’s nervous too because she’s never done this, but I’m really excited for her.”
Bough is appreciative of the Kokomo support staff of coaches and administrators that have helped put six Kats in the state meet and enthused about the progress of Marciniak, Smith and Redfern — three softball players who are excelling in a different sport that also features intense one-on-one situations. With six wrestlers, the Kats have one of the larger contingents at the state meet.
“I don’t know that we can win state, but we can sure compete for it,” Bough said. “Can we win it? Realistically, probably not, but can we finish top three? We probably can. That’s the goal for the team.”
Western is making waves as a first-year program. Mellady, the only senior in the Panthers’ contingent, has been a quick study.
“She’s pretty aggressive and she does a very good job of staying in position and is just kind of a grinder,” Western coach Chad Shepherd said. “She’s going to come at you the whole time. She’s not going to back down. She gets girls to make mistakes and it doesn’t matter what the score is, she just keeps wrestling. One of the first matches she won this year was a three-overtime victory and the girl she was wrestling was a previous year’s state qualifier. And that’s kind of the way it’s been all year.”
Shepherd is enthused about how the Western wrestlers have taken to the work ethic needed to compete.
“First year for our girls doing this, I can’t say enough about how the girls have prepared, how they’ve responded, just how they’ve accepted the challenges we’ve put in front of them because they basically do the exact same practice the boys do,” Shepherd said. “The days when we ran sprints, the girls ran sprints. When we go live, they go live. They’ve done an excellent job of adjusting to something new and something that’s hard and it was just a really fun experience.”
