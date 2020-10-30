Amid the crush of nearly 200 runners it can be hard to see the individual battles, struggles, partnerships and triumphs that determine who flourishes and who falls by the wayside at a big cross country meet. If you had looked closely at a pair of freshmen last Saturday, you’d have seen a pair of survivors.
Northwestern’s Hannah Moore and Maconaquah’s Abby Jordan navigated the choppy waters of their first semistate last Saturday and survived to reach the state’s final meet. The two freshman girls will race at the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Moore took fifth overall at the New Prairie Semistate in 18:51.2 and Jordan was 13th in 19:26.6. They were among the top 10% of a field of 179 runners at the semistate and each took an individual spot at state by finishing among the top 10 runners who are not on an advancing team.
They’ll run Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Terre Haute.
“I was pretty confident going in but I didn’t expect to do as well as I did,” Moore said. “It was really nice to see all the training through the quarantine months and the work through the season really pay off.
“I think [the spring quarantine time] definitely affected me positively because I had more time to train and get serious about my training.”
The first hurdle last Saturday was the start, where both found themselves behind the pace — one by design, and the other not. For Jordan, the plan was for her to let others burn energy early while she stayed fresh.
“I definitely stayed on pace a lot more than I had the last two races,” she said. “I normally start out too fast on the first mile.
“You see all the other people running out in front of you and it gets hard to know you have to go a little slower at the beginning.”
That frustration didn’t last long.
“She came out of the woods [an early segment of the race] exactly where she needed to be, about 20 seconds slower than the week before,” Maconaquah coach Allen Sayger said. “When she heard her mile time — I yelled it at her when she came out of the woods — she had a huge smile on her face. Her last mile she just put the hammer down because she had that energy.
“When she came down that stretch run at New Prairie, she was the 11th individual and she passed two girls and those girls were the 10th and 11th. If she’d stayed where she was because she was tired she’d have just missed out [on state].”
Jordan didn’t know until hours after the race that she’d made it to state, but in the moment, she pushed for it.
“Toward the end I definitely wanted to be done, but I felt good because I was passing a lot of people and I had a chance to go to state,” she said.
Moore’s race started differently. The surge of the initial pack left her fighting for a spot but she caught up late in the first kilometer and put herself in good position to advance. It helped to find someone with whom to work.
“I think I had a girl right next to me and she really helped me through the whole race, and I think we pushed each other,” Moore said.
That runner was New Prairie’s Lilian Zelasko, who took sixth, three seconds behind Moore.
Jordan and Moore are experiencing the state meet for the first time, though Jordan has a certain comfort zone because she’s already run the Gibson course. Maconquah ran there to open the season. Jordan thinks that will help on Saturday.
“I know what the course is like and I’ll know when to push and everything, and where the hard parts are,” she said.
“I’m aware that after the first mile it’s kind of a steady uphill and there’s a really long straightaway at the end that I have to know is a lot longer than it seems.”
Moore hasn’t run the Gibson course before. She’s coming up with a plan during the week to do her best on Saturday.
“For this race I know that I need to be really smart in my strategy and know that everyone’s going to go out very, very quick,” Moore said. “I have to take that into consideration and go out quick, but not use all my energy and race smart and not get boxed in by the other girls.
“Each week it seems to get more and more intense at the start. I noticed last race I took off fast, but it wasn’t fast enough and didn’t have the best start, so going into state it helps me to know that I need to take off a lot faster than I think.”
Moore has some clear goals for the state meet.
“My goal is I want to get top 10,” she said, noting an All-State spot as another goal.
“I hope to be up there with the New Prairie girl again, or be ahead of her, and I definitely want to PR at that race.”
Moore’s personal best this season was 18:42 at the Hoosier Conference meet.
Jordan posted her personal best at last week’s semistate. She didn’t take up cross country until seventh grade and has made rapid progress. Now, she’s looking for a positive finish to her first high school season.
“My goal is definitely to finish in the top 100, and get a time of under 20 minutes,” she said.
For both Jordan and Moore, this week’s training has focused on doing a little less in order to be as fresh as possible on Saturday. Jordan said she’s excited for the state meet
“I’m looking forward to the end of the race, knowing that I did a good job and I had a really good season,” Jordan said.
