Northwestern runner Hannah Moore burst onto the local scene in 2020 with an outstanding freshman season.
In successive weeks, Moore finished second in the Hoosier Conference meet, first in the Logansport Sectional, second in the Logansport Regional, fifth in the New Prairie Semistate and 22nd in the State Finals at Terre Haute. By finishing in the top 25 in the 205-runner field at state, she made the all-state team.
New Northwestern coach Josh Perry is happy to have Moore leading his squad.
“To have a good cross country team, you need your No. 1 runner to be as close to the front as possible to help your team score. Hannah really helps the team by being a reliable front runner,” he said. “She is also great to have around because she wants to be the best. That attitude is great for the team and helps them all push to do better.”
Moore is off to a strong start. She was the overall winner in Northwestern’s combination meet and the winner in Logansport’s Jacob Graf Memorial Invitational.
Kokomo also has a talented No. 1 runner. Senior Julynne Spidell won the 2020 North Central Conference meet and went on to finish second in the sectional and third in the regional.
“Julynne is coming off a 2021 track season in which she qualified for the state meet in the 3,200 and she is ready to begin her journey to the state meet in cross country,” coach Chad Salinas said. “She is off to a great start for the season and is focused on improving each week to reach her lofty personal goals.”
Spidell was second to Moore in Northwestern’s combo and also Logan’s Graf Memorial to open the season.
The following are looks at the five Howard County teams.
NORTHWESTERN
Perry is leading the Tigers after previously serving as an assistant coach.
“We grew this year and that will help us a lot. We almost have twice as many girls on the team this year,” he said. “We have a lot of new runners, but they are ready to get after this season. We had a lot of PRs in our first meet and I saw some surprising races. The girls really want to do well this year and it showed.”
Joining Moore as returning runners are seniors Ella Deck and Brenna Morrow, juniors Katelyn Saul and Sally Freeman and sophomores Hannah Troyer and Kyndall Vincent. Deck was a regional qualifier last season.
Senior Alex McLeod and freshman Courtney Adams are new to the team.
The Tigers are looking to move up in their big meets after finishing eighth in the Hoosier Conference meet and ninth in the sectional last season. The top five teams at sectional advance to the regional.
“I think we will surprise some teams this year,” Perry said. “We only had seven girls last year and that hurt us. We have some new girls out and our returning runners have stepped up in a big way. The girls have a chance to fight their way into the top five at sectionals and they know it. I wouldn’t bet against them.”
WESTERN
The Panthers have a nice mix of returning runners and newcomers.
“We don’t have any front runners who will give us top-five finishes consistently,” coach Ray Tetrault said. “Again this year, we have a pack of runners all around the 21-minute range. Hopefully one or two of them will be willing to step up and do the extra things to be a contender as an individual. A plus for us this year is we are 21 runners strong and this makes for runners to fill in when others need time off.”
The returning runners are seniors Gracie Freeman and Olivia Shoemaker, juniors Destiny Herr, Cami Caldwell, Karly Lechner and Kourtney Lechner and sophomores Avery Shock and Lauren Bradley. Freshmen Hattie Harlow, Maddy Shoaf and Joy Marley and exchange student Sophie Foehner are promising additions.
“We have had three meets and Destiny Herr was tops at one of the meets and we have been surprised at the emerging performances of Hattie Harlow as our top finisher in two of the meets,” Tetrault said. “Destiny has dedicated herself to strength training and it shows in the way she runs. Both of them have been running intelligent races and running well within their capabilities.
“Lauren Bradley is improved over last year. She has always been consistent and she will make some noise and compete for the front of the pack each week. Cami Caldwell and Avery Shock aren’t quite where they were last year, but they will be fine as they seem to improve as the season continues. Maddy Shoaf has been just behind the lead pack for us, but we expect her to also be at the front. She will have a breakout race soon.”
Tetrault called Freeman “a smart runner” who reels in other runners in the back half of races. Shoemaker had a late start, but Tetrault is confident she will make up for lost time over the course of the season.
Western had a solid third-place in the Hoosier Conference last season. The Panthers’ two-year sectional reign came to an end as Winamac surged to its first title in school history. Maconaquah, Western’s perennial sectional rival, was second and the Panthers took third. The following week, Western was sixth in the regional, one spot shy of advancing to the semistate.
“Last year we didn’t go as far as we wanted to or we expect to. It is a constant goal to get to semistate. We finished just five points away from going last year, which is really remarkable given that we didn’t have anyone in the top 20 at regionals. If we can change that this year and get a couple of runners up into the top 10 at regionals, we will make it to semistate,” Tetrault said.
The Panthers are 3-for-3 in winning meets so far this season. They won Clinton Prairie’s invitational, Northwestern’s combination meet and Logansport’s Graf Memorial.
EASTERN
The Comets have a nice group of returning runners from their 2020 Hoosier Heartland Conference runner-up squad in seniors Alivia Salkie and Claire Hubbard, juniors Emily Slaughter, Alesia Rummel and Clara Williams and sophomore Lily Greene. Slaughter was a regional qualifier.
Freshman Ava Kantz is new to the team.
“These girls work really well together and support each other,” coach Ben Cox said. “I was really happy with their race at Logansport [the Graf Memorial] and they have room to grow.”
Kantz led the Comets in the meet with a 14th-place finish.
“Ava raced well in her first race at Logansport and led the team. She will probably remain our front runner, but this is also an experienced team with good upperclass leaders who can all push each other to improve,” Cox said.
Eastern finished seventh in the sectional last season.
“A real strength of the team last year was their ability to race near each other, and with most of those girls returning, I’m hoping we can use that again this year to improve our team placement, especially late in the season,” Cox said.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats know what they have in Spidell. They’ll need to develop a good pack of other runners to improve their team finishes.
“[Spidell] will be competing at the front of the pack of each race we will run this season. The rest of our team is working to close that gap as much as possible,” Salinas said. “We are really focused on bringing our gap time between our No. 1 runner and No. 5 runner to under five minutes. We have three of our varsity runners that have zero distance running experience, but they are extremely motivated to improve and help their teammates.”
Seniors Bri Bautista and Kylie Lewis, junior Emma Nelson and sophomore Leah Mitchell are the other returning runners. Salinas noted he is confident all four can all cut substantial time from their previous-best runs. He said Nelson had a nice run in the Kats’ opener.
Senior Mariana Ribeiro and juniors Maria Nasimoto, Manuela Marques and Miyoko Hill are new runners.
The Kats finished fourth in the NCC and 10th in the sectional last season. Salinas is looking for another top-five finish in the conference, and he is shooting for a big jump in the sectional standings.
TAYLOR
New Taylor coach Ross Rexing has one girls runner.
“Sierra Fritsch is a senior runner and has been running since early middle school,” he said. “She is coming off a stress fracture that she suffered last year, but is running well and consistently and we hope she will continue to improve.”
