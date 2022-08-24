Northwestern’s girls cross country team has a dominant No. 1 runner in junior Hannah Moore.
Consider her 2021 season. In successive weeks, Moore finished first in the Hoosier Conference meet, first in the Logansport Sectional, first in the Culver Academies Regional, sixth in the New Prairie Semistate and 51st in the State Finals at Terre Haute. It was her second straight sectional title and state appearance. She took 22nd place at the 2020 state meet.
Last spring, Moore capped her sophomore year by making the state track meet in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.
“Hannah had a fantastic track season. We are looking to build off that momentum and make another run at the state [XC] meet,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “We have been twice, but we are focused on standing on the podium this season.”
Top-20 finishers stand on the podium.
Moore is off to a hot start in the new season. In the opening week, she ran to victories in Northwestern’s 3K Combo and Logansport’s Jacob Graf Memorial Invite.
Moore is not the only defending sectional champion in Howard County. Western edged Maconaquah and Winamac to win the team title last year — and with nearly its full lineup back, the Panthers would seem like the clear favorites this year.
Coach Ray Tetrault says otherwise.
“Our usual friendly competition is Maconaquah and I fully expect them to win the sectional and potentially go to the state meet,” he said.
In the season’s opening week, Maconaquah finished first and Western took second in the Northwestern Combo and also Logansport’s Graf Invite.
“They are the real deal,” Tetrault said of the Braves. “But we certainly aren’t going to just hand out the first-place trophies to them. We will compete and do everything we can to be at our best and hopefully keep our sectional title. We know what we need to do and so far the girls have responded to the challenges in our workouts.”
The following are looks at the four Howard County teams. Taylor is not fielding a team this year.
WESTERN
Tetrault will long remember what his team accomplished last season. Western posted a score of 66 to edge Maconaquah (68) and Winamac (71) for its third sectional title in four years and 11th all-time.
“Our sectional win last year without our No. 1 runner is one of the all-time greatest accomplishments by any Western girls team,” Tetrault said.
The following week, Western took fifth in the Culver Academies Regional to advance to the New Prairie Semistate.
The Panthers return seniors Cami Caldwell (15th in sectional last year) and Destiny Herr (17th), juniors Lauren Bradley (sixth) and Avery Shock (22nd) and sophomores Maddy Shoaf (eighth), Hattie Harlow and Joy Marley. In the regional, Bradley (21st), Shoaf (25th) and Harlow (27th) led the squad.
Freshman Kendall Depoy is a promising newcomer and junior Anna DiPaola is right in the mix as well.
“It’s too early in the season to tell, but Lauren Bradley is coming into the season as our No. 1 runner. If she throws her doubts to the curb and believes in herself the way us coaches do, she will be a force others will need to contend with,” Tetrault said. “And right behind her is Hattie Harlow and Maddy Shoaf, who both enjoyed tremendous freshman seasons. Kendall Depoy has been flirting with breaking into this group.
“I have high hopes for Avery Shock and Destiny Herr as they are ahead of where they usually are at the beginning of the season. Cami Caldwell comes in with a lot of experience and leadership capability. I look to her to provide the stabilizing rudder for this team.”
Western has enviable depth as Tetrault also has seniors Kourtney Lechner, Karly Lechner and Naomi Packard, sophomores Anna Pownall, Emma Conaway and Kacey Bogue and freshman Ashlynn Pownall.
“Anyone of them is very capable of running varsity for other schools,” he said.
The Panthers opened the season by winning Clinton Prairie’s invitational on Aug. 13 at Camp Collum. Bradley and Shoaf finished second and third, respectively, and Marley was ninth.
“Overall, we are running about 30 to 60 seconds faster per runner over last year. We won the Clinton Prairie Invitational on a fairly slow course and most of our runners ran significantly better than last year on the same course,” Tetrault said last week.
“What I love about this team over last year is that this group is engaged with each other in a camaraderie we lacked last year. Our team camp in Brown County State Park produced some friendships and bonds which will carry this team through some of the harder days ahead.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers return more than just Moore. They also bring back seniors Katelyn Saul, Sally Freeman and Jenny Reynoso, junior Hannah Troyer and sophomore Courtney Adams.
In Logansport’s Graf Memorial Invite on Saturday, Moore took first place and Adams ran to a strong third-place finish.
“We have a lot of experience, which is great,” Perry said. “We have been a young team for a few years now and it’s great to have so many runners that I can rely on to get the job done no matter what comes up.”
Perry is hoping the experience leads to gains in the postseason.
“The girls team really grew last year. They were able to qualify for regionals as a team in the fifth-place spot. This year, we are planning on returning to the regional meet, but we want to do better than fifth at sectionals. The area has a lot of talent so it won’t be easy, but the girls are putting in the work. They want to make sure we take another step forward this season,” Perry said.
Sophomore Ashlyn Kelly and freshmen Kelsey Weber and Bella Winrotte are new to the team.
“They have done nothing but impress me so far and I’m excited to see how fast they can go,” Perry said, noting the lineup will take shape as the season progresses.
EASTERN
The Comets won the Hoosier Heartland Conference meet last season. They took sixth place in the sectional, one spot out of advancing to the regional.
Coach Ben Cox returns three key runners. Sophomore Ava Kantz and junior Lily Greene made the All-HHC team and Greene and senior Alesia Rummel advanced as individuals to the regional.
Junior Addie Conner also is back from last season and sophomore Madison Wyrick and freshmen Hailey Rose and Claire Wavra are new to the team.
“We’re still coming together,” Cox said last week. “We’ve had some girls join late, so we’re incomplete while they work on getting enough practices.
“We’ll probably be looking for individual goals this year. I’d like to see Alesia and Lilly with a shot to return to the regional again this year. I’m also looking for Ava to be there — she missed out last year due to illness — with the opportunity to run a good race.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats head into the season with an all-new look.
“As of right now, we are in full rebuild mode for my first season as girls coach as we only have two runners on our team who are both freshmen,” coach Jordan Ousley said.
Gretchen Riggle and Kaylen Purnell are Kokomo’s runners.
“Gretchen has had a good summer working out and has already improved off her middle school times. As of now she is our No. 1 runner and I believe she will have a good freshman year,” Ousley said. “Kaylen is in her first year ever running and working hard to improve each week. Both girls are committed to putting in the work to get better, but it will take some time.
“The goal is by the NCC and sectional meets for both girls to be running their best. Both girls have individual goals they are working on and we think those can be met by the end of the season.”
