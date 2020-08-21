Western’s girls cross country team once again ruled the Logansport Sectional in 2019 when the Panthers ran to their second straight title and fourth in five years.
The Panthers graduated their top two sectional finishers — twins Olivia and Hannah Lushin — which means new leaders need to step up if the Panthers hope to continue their winning ways.
“We are in a rebuilding year. There is no question about that,” coach Ray Tetrault said, noting he returns only two of his top five runners. “Last year there were several teams pretty close to each other and we were fortunate to have won a few of those meets. We have some work to do this year to get back to where we want to be.”
On the plus side, the Panthers had a strong turnout.
“This is the largest team we have had, which always makes the dynamics interesting,” Tetrault said.
The Panthers’ top returning runners are seniors Sarah Manuel and Alivia Ford. They finished 11th and 22nd, respectively, in the sectional last year.
“Sarah is solid as always and we will need to lean on her more than we ever have before,” Tetrault said. “Alivia has some physical challenges which showed up at the end of last season so we will be nursing her while she races.”
Juniors Olivia Shoemaker and Emma Thompson also return from the sectional lineup. Shoemaker was 24th and Thompson was 38th.
The senior class also has Spencer Holder, Emma Kahn, Ari Dill and new runner Anissa Washington. The junior class also has Madisyn Connolly, Maria Decleene, Gracie Freeman and newcomer Bree Smith.
Tetrault noted Shoemaker and Freeman look stronger than last year.
“I am anticipating good seasons for them,” Tetrault said.
The sophomore class includes promising newcomer Cami Caldwell, who ran for Blackford last year. She was 10th in the Marion Sectional.
“She is already one of our frontrunners. She is going to be a key to making this rebuilding year successful,” Tetrault said.
The Panthers’ other sophomores are Destiny Herr, Karly and Kourtney Lechner and Kendall Rhees. Lauren Bradley, who was a strong middle school runner, leads the freshman group which also has Avery Shock and Dani Dalpoas.
“We haven’t had a solid up front runner for a few years and have had to rely on our depth by packing in a bunch of really good runners. This year will be more of the same,” Tetrault said. “We have a lot of good runners and it remains to be seen if some of them will move past that to become great runners.”
Tetrault points to Maconaquah as the sectional favorite. Western and Maconaquah have combined to win the last six sectional titles. Tetrault expects Logansport and Cass to have solid squads as well.
“We are a young, competitive team, which can lead to some highs and lows. If we remain positive about our training and hungry for championships, we will have a good year,” he said. “Running isn’t about being there, it’s about getting there. And I am optimistic we will get there by the end of the season.”
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
EASTERN
The Comets are led by senior Ella Kantz, who finished a team-best 14th in last year’s sectional. She moved on as an individual to the Culver Academies Regional where she finished 30th and qualified for the New Prairie Semistate.
Coach Ben Cox also returns seniors Erin Matheny and Natalie Schnedier, juniors Gracie McClain, Alivia Salkie and Claire Hubbard and sophomore Emily Slaughter.
Sophomores Alesia Rummel, Jenna Smith and Clara Williams and freshman Lily Greene are new to the program.
“The girls really enjoy training and racing together and it’s been really positive to be able to do that. They’re motivated and we’re excited to start racing,” Cox said.
“I want the girls to grow in how they work together during a race,” he added. “We’re also looking to compete near the top of the field in the [Hoosier Heartland] conference and to improve our team placement in the sectional. I’d like to see Ella return to the semistate meet this year.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers have a young squad.
“We have seven girls out this year and we are very inexperienced at the high school level,” coach Dave Stevens said. “I’m happy with the way they all are working each day. Most of them are learning as we go. We don’t have any seniors, but [juniors] Ella Deck and Brenna Morrow have been doing a good job as leaders.”
In addition to Deck and Morrow, the Tigers also return sophomores Sally Freeman and Katelyn Saul. Freshmen Hannah Moore, Hannah Troyer and Kyndyll Vincent round out the squad.
Moore had a nice debut Tuesday when she won the 1-2 race in Northwestern’s combination meet. She covered the 3K course in 11:55.
“The girls have a big challenge of learning how to compete at this level not only for themselves but for the team,” Stevens said. “Hannah Moore is going to be our leader on the course for the girls. Her potential is unbelievable. Ella Deck, who is a two-time regional qualifier, will also help the girls as they grow.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats return junior Julynne Spidell, who was the Logansport Sectional’s individual winner last year.
“She has the potential to make a deep run in the tournament series this season,” coach Chadrick Salinas said. “We also have a few runners who might be able to advance individually if they reach their potential this season.”
Salinas has eight runners and all but one have distance running experience.
“Our girls are very focused and motivated with a lot of room for growth,” he said. “I am excited to see the confidence and competitiveness of these girls [take hold].”
In addition to Spidell, the Kats also return senior Jaylee Copeland, junior Kylie Lewis and sophomores Sedalia Herrera and Emma Nelson.
Junior Brianna Bautista, sophomore Lindsey Abney and freshman Leah Mitchell are new to the squad.
“Our team has the potential to finish in the top half of our sectional and [North Central Conference] meets if we can stay healthy and trust the process throughout this season,” Salinas said.
TAYLOR
Junior Sierra Fritsch is the Titans’ sole runner. She has been a part of the Titans’ lineup throughout high school.
“Personal goals are driving her toward building on past seasons and besting her previous PRs,” coach Matt Carlile said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.