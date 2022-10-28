When you see the red, white and sky blue hand prints painted on the legs of Maconaquah’s girls cross country runners, you know it’s time for serious competition.
For high school runners in Indiana, the competition doesn’t get any more serious than Saturday.
Northwestern individuals Hannah Moore and Courtney Adams will fly the purple flag for the Tigers on Saturday at the IHSAA Girls Cross Country State Finals. Alongside, Maconaquah’s runners will compete as a team, and they’ll be easy to spot.
“They started that,” Mac coach Allen Sayger said of the hand prints. “Maybe my first or second year here, 2018, for postseason for whatever reason. They decided that that would be a cool thing to do. It has stuck and every year, once it comes to the Three Rivers Conference, and sectionals or whatever, they put hand prints all over their legs.”
The local contingent will line up at noon Saturday at Indiana State’s LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course to measure themselves against the best teams and individuals in the state.
The Braves are making their first trip as a team since 1988. They finished fourth at last week’s New Prairie Semistate to reach state. The top six teams from each of four semistates qualify, along with the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams. That’s where Moore and Adams enter in.
NORTHWESTERN’S DUO
Moore was fourth out of 174 runners at the semistate and Adams was just behind, finishing seventh. A junior, Moore is making her third trip to the state cross country meet and fourth state trip overall after reaching the track state finals this past spring.
“It makes for a much better week of practice,” Moore said of having a teammate with whom to train. “Courtney is definitely one of my closest friends on the team. It makes it a lot more fun having one of my best friends running with me and competing with me the whole week leading up to state.”
Adams, a sophomore, is at state for the first time. Her freshman season was cut short due to injury and she didn’t have the chance to measure herself in the postseason.
“We train together every day so that really helps,” Adams said of Moore. “She kind of just pushes me, and I know she’s a good athlete so me being able to stay with her is good [for my] mentality.”
Moore is feeling optimal for her third trip to state. She and Adams finished 1-2 at the Logansport Sectional, then went 2-3 in the Culver Academies Regional. Moore clocked an 18:57 in winning the sectional, finished in in 18:46 at the regional and clocked 18:47 in the semistate.
“I feel a lot healthier and stronger going into this year,” she said. “Although I haven’t PRd this season, I still feel like this is the best season I’ve had in feeling healthy and confident in my abilities. Everything is lining up so I feel really strong and confident going into this weekend.”
Adams has been just behind Moore for the tournament run. She had foot injuries last season that derailed her freshman campaign.
“After I got my boot off, I just conditioned really hard,” Adams said. “Then I picked it up for track and just got better for this season.”
She’s taken more than two minutes off her best time from her incomplete freshman season. Adams ran a 19:11 at the sectional, 19:08 at the regional and 19:12 in the semistate.
Moore said Adams’ improvement has come from “just her overall drive. She works so hard and it makes me want to work harder just seeing how hard she works and how motivated she is this season to do well. She creates a really good environment to be in and be around.”
Adams’ general strategy has been to go out hard with the leaders, then push her hardest over the last kilometer. On Saturday she wants to see “how hard people are going to go out, and just stick with them.”
Moore knows from experience how that initial speed gets faster as the state tournament trail progresses.
“Each week there’s more people, the people increase and the speed increases,” she said. “You never really know how fast it’s going to go out, but you know it’s going to go out fast. And you have to go out fast. Semistate went out very fast and I know state is going to go out even faster than that.
“I think I’ll definitely go out and try to stay with the top pack as long as possible and hang on from there.”
Moore’s goal is to place in the top 25 for an all-state spot. Adams’ goal is to challenge her season-best of 18:58 by posting a time in the high 18s.
“I’m really excited,” Adams said. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun, especially because I have a teammate with me.”
BRAVES BUILDING
Maconaquah’s breakthrough season has come without any seniors in the lineup. Junior Abby Jordan is making her third trip to state, the first two coming as an individual. She’s the usual lead runner, though the last two weeks freshman Zoie Laber has set the team’s pace.
Laber was 22nd at the semistate, and Abby Jordan was 3 seconds behind in 23rd. Freshman Chloe Jordan was 52nd and sophomores Lucy Loshnowsky and Samantha Jones 63rd and 71st respectively.
Sayger knew what the Braves were brewing when some of the current core was in middle school. When the two freshmen were eighth graders, they ran well at the Indiana Miracle Mile event in Pendleton and he started thinking about state.
Sayger recalled thinking at the time “it’s a long shot, but we need to start setting our goals crazy high.”
Abby Jordan’s experience has been valuable.
“It has made a big difference,” Sayger said. “She’s a quiet leader. She leads by example and everyone on the team respects that. They understand how difficult it is to qualify for the championship race and she’s done it both years. So if she’s telling somebody, ‘Hey, we need to do this,’ they’re not questioning that at all.”
With everyone potentially back next season, Saturday is important in the present, and the future.
“Hopefully, if nothing else, it builds a base and it sets a standard. If everyone stays healthy, and everyone, in a perfect world, comes back, you can’t expect you’re going to qualify for state next year,” Sayger said. Next season will have a different alignment and that could change Mac’s tournament path. “You’ve got to embrace this season, this week. They’re all goal-oriented young ladies. I feel like they’re going to run well this weekend. And hopefully use that and be even hungrier and want a little more of that success.”
As a team, Sayger says the Braves are projected to finish 22nd or 23rd. He’s shooting for top 20.
The Braves ran with just six runners last Saturday and have two others out injured. One may be able to return this week but it’s not yet certain.
“Because the team is so small, we had to stay healthy. For the most part they’ve been able to do that,” Sayger said. Their season has been “just a testament to their diligence, their stubbornness and their willingness to make themselves uncomfortable to achieve their goal. I just can’t speak to how proud I am of these girls and how hard they’ve worked this season.”
