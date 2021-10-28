From the outside, the IHSAA Girls Cross Country State Finals is a date on a calendar or a line of text. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, 3 p.m.. LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, Terre Haute.
For high school girls running miles every week, it’s more than a date or a destination, it’s an entity unto itself. It exerts a force that affects what you do all year long.
Northwestern sophomore Hannah Moore, Maconaquah sophomore Abby Jordan and Lewis Cass senior Makenna Leicht have worked for months, or years, to get to this Saturday. They endured the challenges of the New Prairie Semistate last week and each ran fast enough to take one of just 10 advancing spots from New Prairie to Saturday’s state meet in Terre Haute.
Less than 30 seconds separated them at the semistate. Moore was sixth overall at New Prairie, finishing in 19:18.6. Jordan was 13th in 19:39.1. And Leicht was 19th in 19:47.2.
For Moore and Jordan, it’s a repeat trip to state. They made it as freshmen and now are experienced runners, measuring themselves against the state’s best again as sophomores.
“I think it really helped motivate me because this year I want to get to 20 and get a medal,” Moore said of last year’s state race, where she finished 22nd in a field of 205 runners. “During hard times, during running, I can remember why I’m doing it and what I’m working for.”
Moore snagged an all-state spot with her 22nd-place finish last year. At the state meet, the top 25 runners make all-state, though it takes a top-20 finish to stand on the podium.
Jordan felt state lingering in her mind since running last fall.
“I would say that it definitely did,” said Jordan, who was 50th last year. “I definitely set higher expectations of myself after knowing that I made it last year.”
She said the experience motivates her “mostly just from training and knowing how well I did last year and knowing how much more I could accomplish because of that.”
Leicht is making her first trip to state.
“This summer I was running six days a week because I really wanted this,” she said after the semistate. “So I was giving it my all all summer.”
Breaking through to the state meet was the culmination of years of work for the King senior.
“I’ve been wanting to make it to state since freshman year so it’s cool to end my cross country career at Lewis Cass being able to say I made it to state and get that goal,” Leicht said.
For Leicht, the experience of the state meet will be new, though she ran the course at a different event as a freshman and again as a sophomore. For Moore and Jordan, they experienced the challenge of the course, the event, and the level of competition 12 months ago.
“I remember definitely not being as far up in the beginning of the race as I was used to,” Jordan said of the 2020 state meet. “Everybody goes out so fast and sometimes it’s overwhelming.
“It’s definitely a little bit overwhelming but once you settle into what you know you have to do, you have a good race and it’s fun.”
The speed and size of the event take some getting used to.
“It’s just insane,” Moore said. “We run relatively smaller meets so going there it’s crazy just seeing the kind of speed that the girls have, but it’s really motivational because you get to see what you can work towards and get better.”
That experience is paying off right now as Moore prepares for Saturday.
“I can imagine the race now and envision how I want to run it and where I need to do certain things,” she said. “It’s helped me prepare ready and get mentally ready because I know what to expect.”
The experience has helped Jordan set her expectations. She wants another top-50 performance.
“I already know what I’m walking into and how good the competition’s going to be,” she said. “Last year I didn’t know what to expect for what placing I wanted. This year I think I have higher goals for myself.”
At the semistate level, the top six teams qualify state, and then the fastest 10 runners who aren’t on a qualifying team get spots in the state meet. There’s no certain time to hit and it’s hard to know how high up you have to finish to make it in. This year, the cutoff at New Prairie was 19th. Leicht got the last individual spot in state.
“I was really nervous and then when they called the girl right in front of me as the ninth qualifier to make it, me and [teammate] Liberty [Scott] were both sitting there listening to him announce it all. Right when he said my name, I was so relieved,” she said.
She’ll be living the state meet for the first time. She said her goals “are just go and run my last race and give it my all and push until I can’t push anymore because it’s the last one. I’m just excited to go out there and have the opportunity to run with some of the best runners in the state.”
There’s no point in saving energy on Saturday.
Jordan said what she’s looking forward to “definitely going out there and giving it my all, and knowing I had a great end to my season.”
For Moore, she’s glad to cap her season at an event that was such a thrill last year.
“I’m really just looking forward to the experience again,” Moore said. “I had so much fun there last year and I met so many good people. I’m looking to put out a good time and everything, but I’m excited for the experience again. It’s a really fun environment because everyone there loves what you love.”
