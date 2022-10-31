TERRE HAUTE — Northwestern’s Hannah Moore scored a 19th-place finish in the girls race at the IHSAA Cross Country State Finals on Saturday, leading the local contingent at the meet.
Moore, a junior, finished in 18:38.4 to wedge herself in the top 20, securing a medal and a spot on the all-state squad. The top 20 medal and top 25 earn all-state honors. Sophomore teammate Courtney Adams was 62nd, finishing in 19:32.8. There were 204 runners at the state meet.
“Hannah’s 19th-place medal is the first medal in school history on the girls side,” Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. “The most impressive thing to me was how composed the two underclassmen were. Hopefully we are able to return next year and go for two medals.”
Maconaquah’s team finished 23rd out of 24 squads with a score of 515, three points behind Corydon Central and 11 points ahead of Crown Point. Junior Abby Jordan led the Braves in 67th (19:38.3), followed by freshman Zoie Laber (85th, 19:53.1), sophomore Lucy Loshnowsky (164th, 21:02.8), freshman Chloe Jordan (177th, 21:22.4), and sophomore Samantha Jones (190th, 21:44.5).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.