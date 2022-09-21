Former Kokomo standout and current Ball State Cardinal Kiah Parrott was named the Mid-American Conference’s Women’s Co-Golfer of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.
Parrott won the 54-hole Cardinal Classic on Tuesday and set a pair of BSU records in the process. She set a new 36-hole mark after shooting 9-under 135 over the first two rounds, and broke the school’s 54-hole record with her final score of 9-under 207. Additionally, her opening 67 in that tourney was BSU’s second-lowest round in history.
“Kiah is more than deserving of this honor after her record-breaking performance this week,” BSU coach Cameron Andry said. “I’m excited to see where she will take her game moving forward.”
Toledo’s Amelia Lee was the other co-golfer of the week after capturing Penn State’s Nittany Lion Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.