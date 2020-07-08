WINONA LAKE — Peru’s Kash Bellar won twice Wednesday to reach the round of 16 at the Boys State Junior Golf Championship at Stonehenge G.C.
Bellar defeated Brazil’s Benjamin Goshen 2 and 1 in the round of 64, then beat Carmel’s Christian Hein 1-up in the round of 32. The next two rounds are scheduled for Thursday. Bellar will face Lafayette’s Nicholas Hofman in the round of 16.
Tipton’s Noah Wolfe and Maverick Conaway both won in the round of 64 with Wolfe defeating Fort Wayne’s Charleston Olson 5-4 and Conaway defeating Borden’s A.J. Agnew 3-2. In the round of 32, Yorktown’s Carson Orr defeated Wolfe 6 and 4, and Hofman defeated Conaway 2 and 1.
