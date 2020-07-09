Bellar makes final 4 at Boys State Junior
WINONA LAKE — Peru’s Kash Bellar continued his hot play in the Boys State Junior Golf Championship on Thursday at Stonehenge G.C.
The match play portion of the tournament started Wednesday with 64 players and Bellar won twice to reach the final 16. He came back Thursday and won twice more.
In the round of 16, Bellar defeated Lafayette’s Nicholas Hofman 2 and 1. Then in the quarterfinal round, he beat Carmel’s Sam Booth 3 and 2.
The semifinals and final are Friday. The semifinal matchups show Bellar vs. Carmel’s Clay Stirsman, and Granger’s Josh Yoder vs. Valparaiso’s Adam Gutierrez.
A rising senior at Peru, Bellar is a Ball State commit.
Hare ties for 45th in Pinehurst event
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tipton’s Griffin Hare teed it up in the 42nd Boys Junior North and South Amateur at the prestigious Pinehurst Resort.
Pinehurst has nine courses. The tournament opened with 18 holes on No. 6 on Monday, followed with 18 holes on the famous No. 2 on Tuesday and concluded with the final 18 holes on No. 8 Wednesday. Hare had rounds of 76, 71 and 79 for a 12-over total of 226. The incoming Ball State recruit tied for 45th in the 90-player field.
Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, took the boys title. The Clemson recruit posted rounds of 70, 66 and 71 for a sizzling 7-under 207.
