BOARDMAN, Ohio — Tipton's Maverick Conaway tied for third place in a field of 37 players in the boys 14-18 age division of the Cleveland Regional Qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. The regional qualifier was held Thursday and Friday at Mill Creek G.C.
Conaway, 15, opened with a 4-over 74 in the first round, then came back with a 2-under 68 in the final round for a 36-hole total of 2-over 142. His 68 tied for the best score in the final round.
The top two finishers qualified for the national tournament in November in Louisiana. Conaway is the regional's first alternate.
