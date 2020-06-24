INDIANAPOLIS — Russiaville’s Ty Gingerich and Tipton’s Griffin Hare posted top-10 finishes in the Indiana Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Indianapolis. The three-day event concluded Wednesday.
University of Cincinnati player Gingerich finished third and Ball State-bound Hare tied for 10th. Gingerich had rounds of 68, 69 and 71 for a 54-hole total of 208. Hare had rounds of 68, 72 and 73 for a total of 213.
University of Illinois player Noah Gilland took the title by five shots after closing with a 66 for a total of 201.
