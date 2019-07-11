WEST LAFAYETTE — Russiaville's Ty Gingerich and Tipton's Griffin Hare are still alive following two rounds of match play Wednesday at the 94th Boys State Junior Golf Championship at Purdue University's Kampen Course.
The five-day tournament started with stroke play Monday and Tuesday. Gingerich tied for fifth after shooting rounds of 3-over 75 and 3-under 69 for a 144 total. Hare tied for seventh at 145 (71-74). Kempton's Noah Wolfe also was at 145 (77-68) and Russiaville's Kyle Sanders tied for 59th at 157 (78-79).
The top 64 players advanced to match play, which has a single-elimination format. Gingerich entered as the No. 5 seed with Wolfe No. 7, Hare No. 11 and Sanders No. 59.
There were two rounds of play Wednesday. Gingerich defeated No. 60 Nicholas Gushrowski of Michigan City 3 and 1 in opening round and defeated No. 37 Sam Slaughter of Greenwood 2 and 1 in the round of 32. Hare defeated No. 54 Devin Trusty of Chesterton 4 and 2 and defeated No. 22 Daivic Akala of Fishers 1-up.
Wolfe and Sanders bowed out in the round of 32. In the opening round, Wolfe defeated No. 58 Ryan Ford of Carmel 4 and 2 and Sanders upset No. 6 Luke Prall of Carmel 2-up. In the second round, No. 39 Carter Smith of Sellersburg topped Wolfe 2 and 1 and No. 27 Nicholas Dentino of Carmel beat Sanders 4 and 3.
The round of 16 and quarterfinals are today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.