WEST LAFAYETTE — Russiaville's Ty Gingerich won the title in the 94th Boys State Junior Golf Championship on Friday at Purdue’s Kampen Course.
In the semifinal round, Gingerich beat Westfield’s Alec Cesare in 22 holes. In the championship, he beat Noblesville's Jacob Deakyne 4 and 2.
The two wins capped a long week. The tournament started with 36 holes of stroke play over Monday and Tuesday. The top 64 players advanced to match play beginning Wednesday. Gingerich was the No. 5 seed. He defeated six opponents to win the title.
A recent Guerin Catholic graduate, Gingerich is a Cincinnati recruit.
