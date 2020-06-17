FRANKLIN — Kokomo’s Brandon Hansen tied for 15th in a field of 67 boys players in the Indiana Junior Golf Tournament at the Legends G.C.
Hansen carded a 4-over 76 in Tuesday’s opening round and a 79 in Wednesday’s final round for a 36-hole total of 155. Franklin’s Damon Dickey took the title with a total of 144 (72-72).
Kokomo’s Karson Parrott tied for 59th with a total of 182 (94-88).
On the girls side, Tipton’s Lucy Quigley tied for 24th after posting rounds of 89 and 91 for a 36-hole total of 180. Franklin’s Ellie Beavins was the winner. She posted scores of 77 and 74 for a 151 total.
