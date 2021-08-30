Brandon Hansen captured the 2021 Howard County men's golf tournament over the weekend.
Hansen, an 18-year-old Kokomo High School senior, opened with a round of three-under 67 at the Kokomo Country Club on Saturday and finished with an even-par 70 at the American Legion on Sunday.
Hansen is the third high school player to win the county title after Junior Holt in 1946 and Rick Seagrave in 1962.
Finishing behind Hansen were 2018 champion Tyler White (142), 2016 and 2017 champion Nick Irish (143), Neal Johnson (147) and 2019 champion Josh Maggard (149). White was three-under par in Sunday's round and three strokes back coming to the last hole, but finished with a double-bogey. He still had the low round of the day with 69.
Also in Sunday's round, Irish eagled No. 11 and birdied No. 12 to get within three strokes. He had an opportunity to get even closer on No. 14 as he was on the green. But Hansen holed a 25-foot par putt and Irish three-putted to instead fall further behind. Hansen’s putter bailed him out multiple times in a round where he said he did not hit it very well.
Other Championship Division scores were: Riley Tomlinson (151); Sean Verlee (152); Jon Kelley (152); Austin Smith (157); Josh Kinney (157); Joseph Kerschner (159); Rob Leavitt (174); and Keith Lah (183).
The Open Division champion was Chippendale’s Jake Brown, who shot two rounds of 75 for a 150 total which was one stroke better than 2013 overall champion Nick Wooley. Brown’s net total of 136 was also the lowest in the Open division.
John Hodson captured his ninth senior title with his rounds of 78 and 72. Hodson’s total of 150 was seven strokes better than Rick Conwell’s 157. Conwell’s net total of 147 bested the Senior Division.
GOLF NOTES
Greentown’s Dave Eikenberry captured the Indiana State Seniors Golf Association (ISSGA) Championship on Aug. 23-24. Eikenberry fired a first-round 71 at the Kokomo Country Club and followed that up with a 72 at Wildcat Creek for a 143 total. Bloomington’s Gary EuDaly, the first-round leader with a 70, tied for second at 145 with Mick Green from Indianapolis. Jon Kelley tied for fourth with Carmel’s Jerry McMullen and Noblesville’s Frank Vetter at 147.
Other Kokomo golfers participating included Jerry Jackson, who placed in third in Class A with 159, and Ron Alley in sixth with 171. Gary Roberts finished in 10th position in Class B with 165. Eikenberry and Kelley were first and third respectively in Class C and Gerard Kelley was in ninth in Class C with 156.
Jon Kelley’s term as the ISSGA President will end at the ISSGA’s Fall Board Meeting on Sept. 23 when Joe Rhodes from Indianapolis takes over the top leadership position.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.