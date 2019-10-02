FLORENCE — Indiana University Kokomo women’s golfer Brandi Jones was the individual medalist in the River States Conference’s Fall Preview at the Belterra Golf Resort. The two-day tournament concluded Tuesday.
Jones fired rounds of 79 and 76 on the par-72 course for a total of 155. The Cougar junior and former Maconaquah player beat runner-up Faith Wiley of Asbury by two strokes.
Also for IUK, Sarah Williams tied for 13th in the 44-player field (82-86 for 168), Gabby Rahrar was 19th (84-90 for 174), Mackenzi Crosley tied for 22nd (92-90 for 182) and Kyleigh Roberts was 25th (95-90, 185).
Asbury won the team title with a score of 638. Midway was second in the seven-team field with 656 and IUK was third with 69.
Next up for IUK is Grace College’s Battle of the Henge on Oct. 11-12 at Stonehenge G.C. in Winona Lake.
