Kokomo's Tim Miller is right at home at the Kokomo Country Club, which the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame member showed in winning the IGA Senior Amateur Championship.
After shooting a 1-over 71 in Thursday's opening round, Miller fired a 5-under 65 in Friday's final round. His 36-hole total of 136 was good for a one-shot victory over Valparaiso's Bob Jacobs
“I’m 73 years old, so I played pretty well for me,” Miller said in an Indiana Golf story. “I wasn’t too happy [Thursday], but was proud of how I played [Friday]."
Miller’s 5-under round consisted of six birdies and only one bogey.
“It makes it a little easier playing at home,” Miller said. “You know where the ball is supposed to be and it definitely helps with reading the greens a little better.”
This is Miller’s third Senior Amateur win, with previous victories coming in ’04 and ’05.
“It’s very gratifying because I haven’t been playing in tournaments for a long time, so I was surprised,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of fun playing competitively because I’ve known these guys for years.”
