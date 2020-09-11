The Kokomo Country Club captured its fifth Liberty Cup on Friday at Chippendale. It was the KCC’s first Liberty Cup since 2013 and broke Wildcat Creek’s three-year reign.
Point totals for each team were KCC (498), Wildcat Creek (488), Chippendale (474) and the American Legion (447).
Brock Miller and Tyler White led the KCC contingent with their rounds of 72 and 73, respectively. The American Legion’s Mark Bowser had a fine round of 73 as did Chippendale’s Scott Robinson. Wildcat’s Josh Kinney, Josh Maggard and Neal Johnson had rounds of 74 along with Chippendale’s Brian Harris.
Wildcat Creek’s Megan Quick had the best score for the women with a great round of 80 closely followed by the Legion’s Anne Marie Balsbaugh and KCC’s Ellen Hart with 81s.
