There was a surprise winner Sunday in the Howard County men’s golf tournament as Josh Maggard captured the event by four strokes over Josh Kinney and Jon Kelley.
Maggard fired a steady round of 73 in the final round at Wildcat Creek. He entered the round seven shots off Kinney’s lead.
Kinney was still holding the lead at the turn by four strokes as Maggard had a front-nine 36 to Kinney’s 39. But Maggard kept chipping away in the windy conditions and seemed to come up with clutch shots when he needed them.
Coming to hole 16, Kinney still had a two-stroke lead. But his tee shot left him about 200 yards to the green. His shot landed to the right of the green, took a hard bounce and finished next to the penalty area line.
Maggard hit his tee shot to within about 110 yards of the green, but had to get the shot high to avoid the trees on the left. He proceeded to blade his wedge shot which would have landed well into the penalty area over and right of the green. Instead it struck a 2-foot diameter tree and bounced back 40 yards across the green.
Kinney’s chip was partially blocked by a tree and his shot did clip the tree. After another chip and three putts, Kinney wound up with a triple-bogey seven. Maggard made the up-and-down for an unlikely and fortunate par to take the lead.
Kinney uncharacteristically missed a two-and-a-half foot par putt on 17 to fall two shots behind. After his second shot on 18 hit a tree and his fourth shot found the water, Kinney was out of contention. Maggard finished with a final hole bogey to win by four shots.
Maggard indicated that “I’ve never not wanted to win so bad. Kinney is my best buddy. I got a really, really, really lucky break on 16.”
When asked what he thought his chances were at the beginning of the day, he said: “I thought my chances were decent to get second place.”
Instead he is the newest Howard County golf champion.
The Open Division was captured by Chippendale’s Randy Jewell, who finished with a total of 153 with a fine 73 in his final round. The net prize winner was Troy Parton with 152.
John Hodson captured yet another Senior championship with a total of 145 with his final-round 75. His closest competition came from Rick Conwell with 157. The net prize winner was Stan Sadler with 139.
