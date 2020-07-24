PERU — Kokomo’s Kiah Parrott tied for 11th place in the Indiana PGA Women’s Open at Rock Hollow G.C. The two-day tournament concluded Thursday.
Parrott carded rounds of 79 and 73 for a 36-hole total of 152. The incoming Ball State freshman finished 10 shots back of winner Julia Potter-Bobb of Indianapolis. Potter-Bobb had matching rounds of 1-under 71.
In addition to Parrott, the 86-player field included four other KT-area players. Tipton’s Lucy Quigley (80-78, 158) tied for 21st place, IUK’s Brandi Jones of Peru (80-80, 160) tied for 25th, Tipton’s Emma Kelly (85-85, 170) tied for 48th and Peru’s Morgan Gold (91-95, 186) was 76th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.