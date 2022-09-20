Kiah Parrott fall 2022

YORKTOWN — Ball State junior Kiah Parrott took the individual title in the Brittany Kelly Cardinal Classic at The Players Club at Woodland Trails. The 54-hole tournament concluded Tuesday.

The former Kokomo Wildkat standout broke the BSU 36-hole score Monday and followed that up by breaking the 54-hole record by seven strokes.

"I am really proud of Kiah," BSU coach Cameron Andry said. "She is a fierce competitor with a tireless work ethic so it's great to see her work paying off. I had a blast walking the final round with her as she put the finishing touches on a dominant victory."

Parrott was on fire Monday. In the opening round, she shot a 5-under 67, which is the second-lowest score in Cardinal history. In the second round, she carded a 4-under 68. She had six birdies in each round. 

“I think everything was in my favor,” Parrott said after Monday's rounds. “My putter got hot pretty early, that helped me a lot and it stayed hot throughout the round. I made a couple of bogies, but it happens.”

Parrott put the wraps on her first college title by shooting an even-par 72 in the final round for a 54-hole total of 207 (-9).

Loyola of Chicago won the 12-team tournament with a score of 879 (+15). Ball State was fifth wit 894.

Ball State takes a week off before it heads to Indianapolis for the Butler Fall Invitational on the Highland Golf and Country Club on Monday.

