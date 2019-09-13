Wildcat Creek Golf Club captured its third straight Liberty Cup on Friday at the American Legion. Wildcat Creek had a total of 502 points in the team stableford event. The Kokomo Country Club and Chippendale teams tied with 485 points.
Wildcat Creek’s Josh Kinney and Luke Pitcher topped the field individually with scores of 67 and 68, respectively. These were great scores in the windy conditions. On the women’s side, the American Legion’s Anne-Marie Balsbaugh fired an even-par 70. Next was Wildcat’s Julie Wagner with 77.
The Wildcat Creek men racked up 428 points, which was 29 points better than the KCC. The American Legion tallied the most women’s points with 90. Chippendale and the KCC were close behind with 87 and 86 points, respectively.
The following are the individual scores.
Key: WC is Wildcat Creek; Ch is Chippendale; AL is American Legion; KCC is Kokomo Country Club.
Men’s scores
Josh Kinney (WC) 67; Luke Pitcher (WC) 68; Nick Irish (WC) 70; Eric Tuchscherer (Ch) 70; Collin Irish (AL) 70; Mike Roth (WC) 71; Tim Miller (KCC) 71; Brock Miller (KCC) 72; Josh Maggard (WC) 72; Ryan Rossi (Ch) 73; Austin Smith (KCC) 73; Eric Creighton (Ch) 74; Mike Freed (KCC) 74; Mike Parker (Ch) 74; Brad Nicholson (AL) 74;
Tim Weir (WC) 75; Bob Elkins (WC) 75; Jason Hobson (KCC) 75; Neal Johnson (WC) 75; Justin Palmer (Ch) 75; Jerry Jackson (KCC) 75; Paul Henning (WC) 76; Eddie Lopez (Ch) 76; Andrew Roe (AL) 76; Jamie White (KCC) 76; Sean Verlee (WC) 76; Jeff LeMasters (AL) 76; Don Wells (Ch) 77; Jim Hewetson (KCC) 77; Mike Maddox (KCC) 77;
Rick Conwell (WC) 77; Byron Cardwell (KCC) 78; Brent McDonald (AL) 78; Greg Lorenz (WC) 78; Rick Todd (Ch) 78; James Elkins (AL) 78; Stan Sadler (Ch) 79; Jon Kelley (WC) 79; Ken Titus (AL) 79; Bob Cline (KCC) 79; Aaron Mercer (AL) 80; Nick Wooley (AL) 80; Brent Earlywine (Ch) 80; Jeff Zimmerman (Ch) 80; Phil Johnson (KCC) 80;
Mike Grant (Ch) 80; Jason Hahn (AL) 80; Don Banush (AL) 81; Jay Davis (Ch) 81; Jeff Rudolph (WC) 81; Scott Robinson (Ch) 82; Ian Conner (KCC) 82; Wes Milburn (KCC) 82; Jerry Graber (Ch) 82;
Brant Roush (AL) 83; Drew McDonald (AL) 84; Chris Hudson (AL) 84; Chris Gorski (AL) 84; Rob Leavitt (WC) 85; Michael Shearer (KCC) 85.
Women’s scores
Anne Marie Balsbaugh (AL) 70; Julie Wagner (WC) 77; Diane Pfeifer (KCC) 80; Chris Lalonde (Ch) 80; Ellen Hart (KCC) 81; Melissa Ellis (KCC) 81; Carol Balsbaugh (AL) 83; Nikki Lalonde (Ch) 83; Mary Kay Polan (AL) 83; Patty Parrett (Ch) 85;
Maggie Pridemore (Ch) 86; Judy Snow (KCC) 87; Cindy Lester (Ch) 87; Teresa McCarter (WC) 88; Lisa Overton (AL) 90; Georgia Dyer (WC) 90; Cindy Harrold (KCC) 92; Donna Lasley (WC) 93; Liz Earlywine (AL) 95; Christy Trent (WC) 95.
