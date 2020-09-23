Peru senior Kash Bellar enjoyed a big weekend on the GolfWeek Junior Tour.
The Ball State commit won both the boys 16-19 age group and boys 14-19 overall age group in a tournament at the Players Club in Muncie. He fired a 4-under 68 in the first round and 2-under 70 in the second round. He beat runner-up Ryan Ford by one shot.
Bellar’s 10th career win on the GolfWeek Junior Tour earned him a spot in its Hall of Fame. The criteria for induction is four career tour wins at any level with at least two in the 14-19 boys overall age group (or two in the 15-19 girls age group).
Bellar has recorded at least one win in each of the last five seasons.
