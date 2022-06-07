Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon, and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.