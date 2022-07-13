In this image taken with a fisheye lens, Michigan State center Derrick Nix (25) grabs a rebound in front of North Carolina forward John Henson (31) during the first half of the Carrier Classic game aboard the USS Carl Vinson on Nov. 11, 2011, in Coronado, Calif. They're going to try to play college basketball on an aircraft carrier again, and Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will get a return trip to San Diego Bay to face Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11, 2022.