• NAME: Easton Good
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Good scored three touchdowns to help Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cass crush Rochester 53-9 in a Sectional 34 semifinal game. He had a 25-yard TD run in the first quarter, a 25-yard TD reception in the second quarter and a 27-yard TD reception in the third quarter. He finished with 116 yards from scrimmage. Good and the Kings (10-1) will host LaVille (9-2) in the sectional final Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.