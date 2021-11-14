Taylor vs KHS GBB 20.jpg

Taylor players celebrate after Emma Good, left, hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift the Titans to a 46-45 victory over Kokomo on Nov. 10 at Memorial Gym. Good's shot came from 30 feet.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Emma Good

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Taylor

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Good led the way as Taylor beat Kokomo and Eastern for a 2-0 week. First, the KT All-Area player hit the shot of season so far, a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Titans past the Kats 46-45. She closed the game with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Later in the week, she scored 14 points in the Titans' 37-24 victory over the Comets.

