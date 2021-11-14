• NAME: Emma Good
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Taylor
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Good led the way as Taylor beat Kokomo and Eastern for a 2-0 week. First, the KT All-Area player hit the shot of season so far, a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Titans past the Kats 46-45. She closed the game with 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. Later in the week, she scored 14 points in the Titans' 37-24 victory over the Comets.
