• NAME: Easton Good
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Good led the way as the Kings won the Cass County Tournament title for the first time. In a 69-38 victory over Caston in the opening round, the 2019 KT All-Area player had 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists. And in a 52-45 victory over Logansport in the final, he had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists. He was named the tournament’s MVP. A three-sport standout, he is a Miami of Ohio baseball recruit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.