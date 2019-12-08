NAME: Easton Good

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Lewis Cass

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Good led the way as the Kings won the Cass County Tournament title for the first time. In a 69-38 victory over Caston in the opening round, the 2019 KT All-Area player had 21 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and four assists. And in a 52-45 victory over Logansport in the final, he had 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists. He was named the tournament’s MVP. A three-sport standout, he is a Miami of Ohio baseball recruit.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you