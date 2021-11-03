Grace College beat IU Kokomo 69-58 in women’s basketball Wednesday at IUK.
Sierra Peete led IUK (0-2) with 11 points, five assists and four steals. Gabrielle Joyner and Tia Chambers added eight points apiece. Vanessa Mullins scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Chambers reached 1,000 career points when she knocked down the first of two foul shots with 3:54 remaining.
The Cougars will be back in action Tuesday when they host Bethel College at 5:30 p.m.
