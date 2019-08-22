It was at this time a year ago that California driver Justin Grant finally began to hit his stride in his first season driving the TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink No. 4.
The current points leader at the track and defending Smackdown champ showed his prowess once again Wednesday night in the #GYATK Night at the Kokomo Speedway in front of a packed house.
Grant overcame multiple duels before finally pulling a nifty slide job on Brady Bacon with just eight laps remaining as he sailed to a dominating win. Bacon settled for a distant second and current USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series points leader C.J. Leary was third.
Thomas Meseraull, who led a bulk of the race in the early going, was fourth and Logan Seavey completed the top five.
“Love every victory lane but Kokomo is special,” said Grant. “Love racing here in front of all these fans. [This] isn’t the night I was hoping to be standing up here [in victory lane], hopefully I’ll be back up here Saturday.
"This [GYATK] night has Bryan Clauson written all over it and to win something in his honor makes it all the more special, especially in front of fans like everyone here at Kokomo.”
Bacon got crossed up a couple times down the stretch in his Hoffman Dynamics/Mean Green No. 69 but still managed a decent night in the non-points paying special event.
“Justin threw that slider on me down in one and two so I hit the brakes and went to turn back underneath him and the car just died,” explained Bacon of the eventual race-winning pass by Grant.
“That doesn’t normally happen in sprint car so I guess I just jammed the brakes too hard and it stalled but fired back off,” he continued. “We were keeping pace with him after he got by me but he could pound the cushion there in [turn] four and we had to tip-toe around a bit down there. He just caught me in the right place at the right time and was able to get a gap on us.”
For Leary, who has made podium finishes the norm throughout the 2019 season aboard his Reinbold/Underwood Racing No. 19AZ, noted this particular podium finish was quite a workout.
“That has to be the hardest third-place finish I’ve had all year,” he stated. “Everyone was racing pretty hard for second, third, fourth and probably throughout the field. [Grant] has this place figured out and he could run the cushion and we were struggling with it up there.
"We ran great the first 15 or so laps but kinda struggled towards the end. We’ll make some adjustments [for the next three nights] and hopefully get us another win out here.”
Scotty Weir was sixth, Chase Stockon seventh, Tyler Courtney eighth, Shane Cottle ninth and Chris Windom completed the top ten as 50 cars were on hand to kick off the four-day event.
Kokomo drivers Corey Smith and Dustin Smith along with Parker Frederickson failed to transfer through the semi-feature. Lincoln’s Dave Darland encountered mechanical gremlins while leading in his heat race which brought his night to a premature end.
The Sprint Car Smackdown was scheduled to begin Thursday night.
