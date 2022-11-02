Carroll’s girls basketball team is certainly one to watch this season.
The Cougars return a strong core of players from a team that went 18-8 and won a Class 2A sectional title last season. Carroll fell to eventual state runner-up Frankton in a regional semifinal.
“With continued work and a foundation of four sophomore starters becoming upperclassmen, we have the potential to take the next step,” coach Brady Wiles said. “Defensively we must improve to obtain the goals that we have set. Physically and mentally we have matured and I believe this will pay off.”
The Cougars are led by the dynamic duo of 5-foot-8 junior guard Alli Harness and 5-10 junior guard Madison Wagner. Last season, Harness averaged 22.5 points (No. 2 in the area), 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists (No. 1 in area) and 2.8 steals per game and Wagner averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals.
Harness made the KT All-Area first team and Wagner made the second team and both made the IBCA underclass small school all-state team.
“Alli and Madison took personal steps forward in the offseason by playing travel basketball at the highest level possible at their age group. They now play with one of the premiere travel organizations in the Midwest. This transition has taken their game to a new level,” Wiles said. “They have committed to the weight room, which has them physically in a place where they haven’t been in the past.”
Through their sophomore seasons, Harness has scored 1,044 career points and Wagner has scored 730.
“Bearing health they should both set every record in Carroll history,” Wiles added.
The Cougars’ other returning starters are 5-9 junior guard Laney Johnson (9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds) and 5-10 junior forward Jamilah Tillman (3.4 points, 6.7 rebounds).
“Laney truly gives us a true 1-2-3 punch, not just limited to two,” Wiles said.
Carroll also returns 5-9 senior forward Allison O’Brien and 5-6 senior guard Daizee Myers.
Wiles said 5-6 senior wing Reagan Gleason likely will take the fifth starting spot. She is new to the program as a transfer.
“She adds a ton of experience and toughness to our team,” Wiles said. “She truly fills a huge need and will have a huge impact this season for us.”
Jillian Salts, a 5-10 freshman wing, is another promising addition to the team.
Carroll’s offense is proven. Two seasons ago, the Cougars ranked No. 2 in the state with an average of 67.5 points per game. Last year, the Cougars ranked No. 19 with a 59.6 average.
Defense is another story.
“Defensively we were bad last year,” he said. “To obtain our goals we must greatly improve. We communicate to our girls daily, ‘We are good enough offensively to win a state championship and we are bad enough defensively to lose the first round of sectionals.’ It’s been a focus. The girls are buying in and working really hard to improve.”
Carroll and Sheridan shared the Hoosier Heartland Conference title last season with 2021 champion Clinton Prairie one game back.
“The HHC will be a very good conference this year,” Wiles said. “We anticipate Sheridan to be one of the best teams in north central Indiana. We are 0-4 against Clinton Prairie since I have coached at Carroll. We are the defending champion, we’ll see how we handle that target.”
The new IHSAA sectionals moved Carroll from Sectional 36 to Sectional 38. The new grouping is a tough one. Lafayette Central Catholic, which was the Class A state runner-up last year, is the host and the field also has Clinton Prairie along with Covington, Delphi and Seeger.
No matter the path, the Cougars know where they want to go.
“The goal is to take the program where it has never been,” Wiles said. “Carroll girls basketball has 13 sectional championships. We want to win a regional.”
